Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (9/24/2024)
The 2024 Maryland high school football season is quickly marching towards the midway point, but the action is still going strong with lots of exciting finishes and great performances. Last week was no different and we have another outstanding group of nominees for our Maryland High School Football Player of the Week honor.
Of course, you, than fans, determine our winner with your votes. Please review our list of candidates and vote the one you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Messiah Jews of Gilman School
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kyree Acree, Easton
The junior cornerback had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in Easton’s 28-21 victory over North Caroline.
Glenn Barclay, Bohemia Manor
The junior defensive end posted 10 tackles in Bohemia Manor’s 28-13 victory over North East.
Evan Blouir, Patuxent
The senior quarterback had 16 carries for 268 and four touchdowns and threw for 110 yards and a score in Patuxent’s 35-14 victory over Lackey.
Chase Brooks, Huntingtown
The senior linebacker finished with 12 tackles (three for loss) in Huntingtown’s 16-6 victory over Westlake.
Jayvon Burrus, Our Lady of Mount Carmel
The sophomore running back had 32 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns in Mount Carmel’s 46-38 win over St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Corey Costner, Perry Hall
Costner, who’s committed to the University of Virginia, finished with five receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns as Perry Hall rallied for a 27-24 victory over Franklin.
Amir Lowery, Arundel
The senior quarterback threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns in Arundel’s 62-26 victory over Crofton.
Zyon Henderson, Digital Harbor
The sophomore had eight carries for 102 yards in Digital Harbor’s 40-0 victory over Benjamin Franklin.
Bradly Matthews, Linganore
The junior running back had 20 carries for 247 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, in Linganore’s 49-21 victory over Walkersville.
Darius Moore, Howard
The junior had 20 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown in Howard’s 27-20 victory over Mount Hebron.
Michael O’Connor, Easton
The senior quarterback completed 16-of-24 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 77 yards and two scores as Easton defeated North Caroline to improve to 3-0.
Nick Riley, Northern-Garrett
Riley had 12 tackles, a fumble recovery, and blocked a punt in Northern’s 49-6 victory over Hancock.
Alex Rodriguez, Oakdale
The junior had 431 total yards, throwing for 310 and three touchdowns and ran for 121 and three scores in Oakdale’s 41-40 victory over Frederick.
Charlie Runco, Severn
The junior running back had 30 carries for 221 yards in Severn’s 30-7 victory over John Carroll.
Tyler Womack, Annapolis
The senior running back had 315 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in Annapolis’ 49-33 victory over Severna Park.