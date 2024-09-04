Vote: Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (9/3/2024)
Maryland high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams and athletes showcased their talents in Week 1.
As such, we have nominated the following athletes for this week for the SBLive’s Maryland High School Football Player of the Week award, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tristan Saab of St. Frances Academy.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mekhi Brown, Calvert Hall
The senior quarterback completed 12-of-17 passes for 158 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 48-7 victory over Kiski School (Pa.)
Ty Bussard, Severn School
The junior quarterback finished 15-of-21 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Severn’s 35-0 win over Sidwell Friends (D.C.).
Knyair Crumb, Calvert Hall
The sophomore recorded seven tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Cardinals’ win over Kiski School (Pa.).
Cameron Durbin, John Carroll School
The junior running back had 18 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns in John Carroll’s 21-7 victory over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.).
Brandon Finney, McDonogh School
The senior, who’s committed to the University of Oregion, had three catches (all touchdowns) for 163 yards in McDonogh’s 40-14 victory over Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Daniel Growney, Severn School
The senior had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in Severn’s win over Sidwell Friends (D.C.).
Leon Hall, St. James School
The junior finished with eight tackles and had a 31-yard interception return as St. James defeated St. John’s Catholic Prep, 41-38.
Noah Johnson, St. Mary’s Ryken
The senior linebacker had eight tackles in the Knights’ 42-7 victory over Archbishop Curley.
Trysten Johnson, Bishop McNamara
The sophomore quarterback finished 15-of-19 for 182 yards and two touchdowns in McNamara’s 20-0 victory over Concordia Prep.
Antonio Ledbetter, Archbishop Spalding
The junior running back had 26 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown in Spalding’s 26-10 victory over DeMatha Catholic.
Ben Liguori, Archbishop Spalding
The senior defensive linemen had two sacks in Spalding’s victory over DeMatha Catholic.
Dominic Montgomery, Severn School
The sophomore cornerback finished with five tackles and an interception in Severn’s victory over Sidwell Friends (D.C.).
Braeden Palazzo, McDonogh School
The junior quarterback finished 8-of-15 for 290 yards and five touchdowns in McDonogh’s win over Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.).
Nadir Samuel, Gilman School
The senior running back rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in Gilman’s 14-0 win over Bullis School.
Dkwan Thomas, Bishop McNamara
The junior returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, recorded three tackles and caught two passes for 50 yards in McNamara’s 20-0 win over Concordia Prep.
Bryce Wilson, Gilman School
The senior defensive linemen had six tackles and a sack in Gilman’s victory over Bullis.