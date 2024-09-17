Vote: Who should be SBLive's Maryland High School Football Player of the Week (9/17/2024)?
Maryland high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams and athletes showcased their talents in Week 2.
As such, we have nominated the following athletes for this week for the SBLive’s Maryland High School Football Player of the Week award, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Chase Replogle of Francis Scott Key
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Vernon Allen, Perry Hall
The senior receiver who’s committed to Rutgers University had six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the Gators’ 44-6 victory over Western Tech.
Kash Carter, Riverdale Baptist
The sophomore quarterback completed 22-of-28 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns as the Crusaders defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel, 28-18.
Kaden Chapman, Paint Branch
The junior linebacker had 20 tackles in the Panthers’ 21-0 victory over Sherwood.
Charlie Alt, Oakdale
The sophomore finished with four receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the defending Class 3A state champ Bears’ 29-6 victory over Allegany.
Timothy Freelon, Westlake
The junior linebacker had 14 tackles in the Wolverines’ 29-13 victory over Calvert.
Joseph Frizzell, Middletown
The senior rushed for 113 yards as the Knights defeated defending Class 4A/3A state champ Mervo, 28-6.
Dillon Hager, Leonardtown
The senior linebacker finished with 12 tackles in the Raiders’ 35-0 victory over Thomas Stone.
Romero Ison, Milford Mill Academy
Ison, a USC commit, had four receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Millers’ 35-0 victory over Hereford.
Messiah Jews, Gilman School
The junior linebacker posted 11 tackles as the Greyhounds posted their first victory over Mount St. Joseph since 2015 with a 20-3 decision.
Ronald Johnson, Lackey
The junior running back had 27 carries for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 31-28 win over Northern-Calvert.
Michael O’Connor, Easton
The senior quarterback went 14-of-20 for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors’ 32-0 victory over Wicomico.
Chase Raab, Easton
The senior finished with four catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ win over Wicomico.
Michael Robinson, Edgewood
The junior finished 12-of-18 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards and two scores in the Rams’ 40-20 win over C. Milton Wright.
Ceonta Wilmore, Williamsport
The junior had five catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 32 yards for another score in the Wildcats’ 34-12 victory over Smithsburg.
Savion Witherspoon, Dunbar
The senior quarterback threw for 245 yards and three touchdown passes leading the defending Class 2A/1A champ Poets to a 26-13 victory over three-time reigning 1A champ Fort Hill.