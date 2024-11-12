Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (11/11/2024)
It's time to pick the latest Maryland High School Football Player of the Week, playoff edition. The postseason is underway and there were many outstanding performances to report upon. Review our list of nominees and vote for you choice for this week's honor.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Landon Cawley of Huntingtown.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cameron Azodeh, Oxon Hill
The senior running back finished with 20 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Oxon Hill’s 35-6 victory over Guilford Park in the first round of the Class 3A South Region playoffs.
Christopher Brown, St. Charles
Brown, a senior linebacker, finished with 16 tackles in St. Charles’ 28-14 opening round victory over Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the Class 3A East Region playoffs.
Kash Carter, Riverdale Baptist School
The sophomore quarterback went 20-of-35 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in Riverdale Baptist’s 30-12 win over Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.)
Vernon DeShields, Stephen Decatur
Deshields, a junior, had five carries for 131 yards and a touchdown in Stephen Decatur’s 56-7 victory over North Caroline in the opening round of the Class 2A East Region playoffs.
Dylan Eaton, Franklin
Eaton, a sophomore, had eight carries for 151 yards and two scores in Franklin’s 44-0 victory over Aberdeen in the opening round of the Class 3A North Region playoffs.
Nevaeh Elliott, Owings Mills
The senior running back had 19 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown in Owings Mills’ 42-3 victory over North Harford in the first round of the Class 2A North Region playoffs.
Xavier Granado, Bohemia Manor
Granado, a senior, rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in Bohemia Manor’s 42-6 win over Kent County in the opening round of the Class 1A East Region playoffs.
Hunter Humphries, Wootton
The sophomore quarterback went 14-for-20 for 253 yards and three touchdowns in Wootton’s 35-21 victory over Thomas Johnson in the first round of the Class 4A/3A West Region playoffs.
Geo Kontosis, Riverdale Baptist School
Kontosis, a senior wide receiver who’s committed to Cincinnati, had 11 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns as Riverdale Baptist completed an undefeated season with a 30-12 victory over Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.).
Gabriel Parker, Walkersville
Parker, a junior, completed 5-of-7 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns in Walkersville’s 61-6 victory over Centennial in the first round of the Class 2A West Region playoffs.
Marques Reid, Patuxent
The senior linebacker finished with 14 tackles in Patuxent’s 59-20 victory over McDonough in the first round of the Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs.
Bradley Thomas, Colonel Richardson
The junior had 11 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in Colonel Richardson’s 51-6 victory over Snow Hill in the first round of the Class 1A East Region playoffs.
Glen Vinson, Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s
Vinson, a senior, had three carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 12 tackles at linebacker in Douglass’ 55-0 victory over Southern in the opening round of the Class 2A/1A South Region playoffs.
Joseph Williams, Our Lady of Good Counsel
Williams, a senior, had 30 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Good Counsel’s 18-16 victory over Bishop McNamara
Nick Willson Fort Hill
Willston, a senior defensive end, had 12 tackles in Fort Hill’s 48-0 victory over Allegany in the opening round of the Class 1A West Region playoffs.