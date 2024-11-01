High School

Massachusetts high school football MVP Watch: Several running backs in the hunt for the award

As the regular season approaches the finish line, High School on SI is identifying the top players in the state this season

Andy Villamarzo

Uxbridge running back Camden LaChapelle looks to get past Valley Tech defender Nicholas Whitlock.
Uxbridge running back Camden LaChapelle looks to get past Valley Tech defender Nicholas Whitlock. / Steve Lanava/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Massachusetts high school football regular season is approaching the finish and many players across the state have separated themselves from the pack.

High School on SI is going state by state to identify the most productive players this fall, starting with Massachusetts. Who has risen above the rest in the Bay State?

There is more football to be played — an entire postseason. Who will prevail as state player of the year when it's all said and done?

With all that in mind, here are the five front-runners, in descending order, through the first seven weeks:

MASSACHUSETTS PLAYER OF YEAR CANDIDATES

5. Josiah Little, RB, Franklin County Tech

Hard to disregard the state's leading rusher from the conversation of being the most valuable player overall. Through seven games, Little already has almost 100 more yards compared to a season ago and is on pace to ptentially go well over the 1,500-yard mark this fall. This season for Franklin County Tech, Little has rushed for 1,239 yards on 152 carries and found the endzone 17 touchdowns. The diminutive 5-foot-4, 135-pound scatback has been a proven weapon out of the backfield, no matter who he's up against.

4. Ayden Sparrow, RB/LB, Gardner

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound dynamo has been making plays all season for the undefeated Wildcats. Whether he's on offense playing as the Wildcat quarterback, running back or helping out on defense, Sparrow has been able to produce. This season on offense, Sparrow has rushed for a team-high 1,010 yards on 81 carries and scored 12 touchdowns. Also catching the ball, Sparrow has snatched five grabs for 115 yards and one touchdown. Playing defense, Sparrow has made 29 tackles, three for a loss and a sack.

3. Osiris Lopez, QB, Leominster

Another signal caller that's played really well this season is Lopez for Leominster, making plays with his arm and his legs. Heck, Lopez has even seen some time at safety as well. Lopez this fall has completed 68-pf-123 passes for 1,290 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, Lopez has rushed for 643 yards and three scores. When looking at the top overall players in the state, there's little doubt Lopez has been right up there with the best of 'em.

2. Tyler Adamo, QB, Lynnfield

Leading Lynnfield to a 6-1 record to this point, Adamo has proven himself to being one of the state's top passers and most efficient at that. Adamo this fall through seven games has completed 80-of-112 passes (71 percent) for 1,348 yards, 21 touchdowns and just one mere interception. There's no doubt Adamo has been very good at taking care of the football for the Pioneers. Adding the yardage, touchdowns and completion percentage, Adamo has been as good as they come at the quarterback.

1. Camden Lachapelle, RB, Uxbridge

Playing for one of the state's undefeated teams, Lachapelle has bee exceptional on both the offensive and defensive ends of the ball. The 5-foot-5, 160-pound junior running back has pounded his way for 1,119 yards on 140 carries and 15 touchdowns. On the receiving end, Lachapelle has hauled in five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. When looking at the full body of work this season, it's unquestionable that Lachapelle has been the state's busiest workhorse.

