Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (10/8/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and it didn't bring much change in the rankings as several of the top teams enjoyed the week off before returning to action this weekend.
As we prepare for Week 6, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams, as we see them.
1. St. John's Prep (4-0)
The state's top team was off last week and the Eagles hit the road to face the 1-2 St. John's Pioneers on Saturday morning.
2. King Phillip Regional (4-0)
King Phillip was also off last week. The Warriors return to action with a road game at Sharon on Thursday night.
3. Williston Northampton (4-0)
The Wildcats joined the 4-0 club with a 35-20 win over the Salisbury School. They are off this week.
4. Springfield Central (3-1)
The Golden Eagles turned in their strongest overall performance of the year, shutting out Chicopee Comp 55-0. They will travel to face Westfield on Friday.
5. Needham (5-0)
The Rockets were among the first teams in the state to get to 5-0 thanks to a 21-10 road victory at Walpole. They will be off this week and likely watching to see which teams join them in the five-win club.
6. Xaverian Brothers (3-1)
Central Catholic put up a good fight, but the Hawks held on for a 28-20 victory after losing by the same score the week before. They have a huge showdown with No. 7 Catholic Memorial on the road Friday.
7. Catholic Memorial (1-1)
The Knights cruised to a 51-0 shutout on the road at New Bedford. They can expect a much bigger challenge this week as whey welcome Xaverian Brothers to West Roxbury for a top 10 battle.
8. Boston College (3-0)
The High Eagles enjoyed a bye week and will be back in action on the road against Malden Catholic this week.
9. Marshfield (3-1)
With their bye week in the books, the Rams will look to get to 4-1 this week against Silver Lake Regional in Kingston.
10. Duxbury (3-1)
The Dragons had a week off to recover from their 21-19 loss to Franklin. They travel to face Plymouth North this week.
Check out how the Top 10 stacks up compared to the latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
