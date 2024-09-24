Top 25 Massachusetts high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
We are three weeks into the 2024 Massachusetts high school football season and starting to get an idea of which teams might make a deep run into the postseason.
After another busy week of action that featured several matchups between Top 25 teams, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams heading into Week 4 of the MIAA season, as we see it.
1. St. John's Prep (3-0)
The Eagles picked up their second Top 25 win of the season, defeating No. 13 Central Catholic 31-24 last week after a convincing 42-20 win over No. 11 Marshfield in the season opener.
2. King Phillip Regional (3-0)
The Warriors jumped out to 3-0 with their third consecutive win of at least three touchdowns. They will host Foxborough this week.
3. Xaverian Brothers (2-0)
The Hawks offense has been explosive through XB's first two games this year, averaging more than 45 points per game. They have a huge matchup on the road against No. 5 Springfield Central Friday.
4. Duxbury (3-0)
The Dragons survived a scare on the road last week, sneaking by Hanover 14-7 to remain unbeaten. They'll have two more games on the road before their first game at home in over a month.
5. Springfield Central (1-1)
There are plenty of teams with better records on this list, but the Eagles knocked off No. 13 Central Catholic in their first in-state game last week after losing to Iona Prep (NY) in the season opener. Expect to see them climb in the rankings if they knock off No. 3 Xaverian Brothers this week.
6. Williston Northampton (2-0)
The Wildcats may deserve to be higher on this list, but their strength of schedule keeps them just out of the Top 5 this week.
7. Needham (3-0)
Undefeated and outscoring their opponents 78-15 so far this season, the Rockets look to be a real threat in the MIAA.
8. Catholic Memorial (0-1)
How is a winless team still in the Top 10? Well, the Knights are loaded with talent and have yet to play against any in-state opponents. They'll have a chance to flex their muscles soon as they have at least four games between now and the end of November against Top 25 teams.
9. Scituate (3-0)
The Sailors remained undefeated with their second consecutive win by at least 34 points.
10. Boston College (2-0)
The Eagles cruised to 2-0 with a 32-14 win over their first in-state opponent of the year (Fairhaven).
11. Marshfield (2-1)
The Rams' only loss of the season was against No. 1 St. John's Prep. They'll face another big test on Friday when they hit the road to face No. 21 Mansfield.
12. North Attleborough (3-0)
The Rocketeers haven't had a very tough schedule to start the year, but they've looked dominant in all three of their games.
13. Central Catholic (1-2)
Both of the Raiders' losses this season were against teams in the Top 5, and they only lost to No. 1 St. John's Prep by a touchdown last week.
14. Hudson (3-0)
The Hawks are 3-0 and have won their games by an average score of 43-11. They have dominated on both sides of the ball.
15. South Weymouth (3-0)
The biggest knock on the Wildcats is that they haven't really played anyone of note so far. We will see how they do on the road against No. 7 Needham in a few weeks.
16. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (1-0)
The Knights kicked off their season with a 41-6 blowout against Lawrence Academy.
17. Belmont Hill (1-0)
The Hillies are still just getting started, but we expect them to be solid this year.
18. Leominster Senior (3-0)
The Blue Devils have only had one real test this season, but they survived with a 36-35 win over No. 19 Milford.
19. Milford (2-1)
Milford was two points way from a 3-0 start, but their loss to Leominster knocked them down a notch.
20. Natick (2-1)
The Redhawks have only lost to No. 7 Needham, but they could jump up in the rankings after their matchup with Milford on Friday.
21. Mansfield (2-1)
A 21-0 shutout against No. 4 Duxbury is the only blemish on the Hornets' resume in 2024. They play No. 11 Marshfield this week.
22. Dartmouth (3-0)
The Indians are outscoring their competition 106-7 so far this season.
23. Andover (2-1)
The Golden Warriors only loss this season came against an out-of-state opponent.
24. Canton (3-0)
The Bulldogs are undefeated, but they haven't faced too big of a test this season as far as other top-ranked teams. Let's see how they stack up against No. 12 North Attleborough in a few weeks.
25. Masconomet Regional (3-0)
The Chieftains are still unbeaten as well, but like Canton, they haven't face a top-ranked team this year.
