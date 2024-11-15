Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in Massachusetts so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Massachusetts and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Bay State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Massachusetts. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in Massachusetts.
Here are the nominees:
Colin Taylor, QB, North Middlesex Regional
The signal caller has played really well through the season, completing 105-of-193 passes for 1,570 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Elai Machado, QB/DB, KIPP Lynn Academy Collegiate
Another sophomore signal caller that's played really well this season is Machado for KIPP Lynn Academy Collegiate and he's put up some solid stats. Machado has completed 100-of-181 passes for 1,089 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also has intercepted nine passes on defense.
Marcio Semdeo, QB, Brockton
Brockton has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 796 yards and four touchdowns.
Kevin Baker, QB, East Longmeadow
Though Baker hasn't seen as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well. Baker has thrown for 592 yards and seven touchdowns.
Isaiah Robles, RB, Northeast Metro RVT
Robles has been strong out of the backfield for Northeast Metro RVT, rushing for 740 yards on 119 carries and scoring six touchdowns.
Aedan Borges, RB, Case
The Case running back has carried the rock 72 carries for 446 yards and scored six touchdowns. Borges is also averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Rocco Roy, WR, Gardner
Roy has been one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 21 passes for 596 yards and scoring six touchdowns.
Peytonn Massey, WR, Diman RVT
The sophomore wide receiver has played well this season, catching 33 passes for 557 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Wyatt Whitman, LB, Franklin County Tech
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Franklin County Tech defense this season, with Whitman making 62 total tackles and six have gone for a loss.
Gianni Mckay, LB, Lynn Classical
The Lynn Classical linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 61 tackles, three going for a loss and a sack so far this fall.
Nicholas Askjaer, DL, Cohasset
Askjaer has been a menace for opposing offensive linemen this fall, with the stalwart totaling 42 total tackles, eight have gone for a loss and eight sacks.
