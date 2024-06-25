Vote: Who is the top returning Massachusetts running back in 2024?
The quality of running back play in Massachusetts was on full display in the 2023 season in every classification.
That’s because the state is filled with running backs who can change games with either their running, catching the ball or both.
There’s no shortage of talented running backs in Massachusetts, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the area. We decided to give you 10 candidates to choose from based on their play from the 2023 season.
So here at SBLive Sports Massachusetts, we’re asking you, the fans, to decide.
Vote now on who is the top returning running back in Massachusetts for 2024. Voting closes August 1st, 2024.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other players who may not be mentioned in our poll.
Click here to vote
Here are the nominations:
Kaiden Brochu, Bay Path RVT: Leading all the running backs in the junior class was Brochu this past season. The workhorse carried the rock 202 times for 2,499 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.
James Curry, Braintree: The 6-foot-1, 220-pound bulldozer of a running back had a strong junior campaign in 2023. Curry ran the ball 255 times for 1,725 yards and found the endzone 23 times.
Hugo Junior Djeumeni, Tabor Academy: Last season for Tabor Academy, Junior Djeumeni was sensational on the ground. The 2025 prospect rushed for 1,307 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Finn Gilmore, Grafton: Not many tailbacks are coming off the kind of junior campaign like Gilmore had in 2023. The running back carried the ball 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.
Zach Milner, Littleton: Milner was able to break the 1,000-yard plateau last season for Littleton as the running back rushed for 1,101 yards on 186 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
Dante Berger, Andover: The running back had been a nice contributor out of the backfield for the Golden Warriors. Berger has rushed for 830 yards on 143 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
Camden LaChapelle, Uxbridge: LaChapelle was undoubtedly one of the state’s running backs, regardless of classification. The running back helped lead Uxbridge to a state championship, rushing for 1,322 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Maxwell Parent, St. Mary’s: Parent saw extensive time at running back and linebacker this past season. Parent rushed for 473 yards, six touchdowns on offense and doubled up on defense made 62 tackles, two for loss and an interception.
Aedan Borges, Case: Another freshman that played both sides of the ball was Borges for Case. At running back, the freshman rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries and then on defense made 65 tackles, three for a loss and two sacks.
Connor Cox, Clinton: We bring a fullback into the mix on this list of tough runners. The sophomore fullback last season rushed for 716 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | | @sblivemass