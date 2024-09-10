Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Massachusetts Football Player of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Massachusetts high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Massachusetts Football Player of the Week award from September 5-7, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 15th The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Mikey Galligan, North Quincy
Using both his arm and his legs, Galligan was able to lead North Quincy to a 43-7 win over Cambridge Rindge & Latin. Galligan threw for 163 yards, one touchdowns and rushed for 39 and two more scores.
Xavier Landrum, Tech Boston Academy
Landrum had a big first game for Tech Boston Academy in a 28-0 win over Chelsea. The running back rushed for 187 yards on just 12 carries and scored four touchdowns.
Michael Wildfire, Cohasset
In Cohasset's close 20-19 loss to Norwell, Wildfire was able to keep them in the game throughout with his playmaking. The quarterback accounted for 260 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
Jareth Staine, Springfield Central
The sophomore quarterback had a big night despie coming in a 44-20 loss to Iona Prep (New York). Staine completed 19-of-29 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Mattias Barbour, Springfield Central
On the other end of most of Staine's passes was Barbour, who caught 12 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown.
Gabe Egan, Bellingham
Needing on 13 touches, Egan rushed for 160 yards and scored a touchdown in Bellingham's 35-0 victory over Blackstone-Millville.
Rocco Ryan, Salem
Whether it was on offense or defense, Ryan was making plays fr Salem. The senior athlete had 76 yards receiving, 11 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Witches' 24-14 loss to Danvers.
Morgan Softic, Mahar Regional
The dual-threat quarterback amassed 256 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Senators' 44-0 victory over Drury/Mount Greylock.
Follow SBLive Massachusetts throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivemass