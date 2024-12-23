10 Questions With Livonia Union Girls Hockey Defender Charlotte Howell
Junior defender Charlotte Howell is proving to be an offensive force for Livonia (Michigan) Union’s girls hockey team. The junior from Stevenson High School compiled seven goals among 13 points in nine games. A strong skater able to ignite effective breakouts, Howell ranks fourth on the team in scoring.
Howell’s second-period goal last Friday capped the scoring as Livonia United (5-4) upended host Walled Lake, 4-2, in its last game before a holiday break. Livonia Union returns Jan. 10 at Mercy.
With another season of eligibility remaining at Livonia Union, Howell is beginning to hear from college programs such as Michigan, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State.
Howell recently answered 10 questions for High School on SI:
1. What is your first memory of playing ice hockey?
“Going to the rink at the wrong time. I was supposed to go to learn to play hockey, but I went to the rink at wrong time and ended up at the learn to skate session.”
2. What is your favorite movie and how many times have you seen it?
“Miracle.”
3. How many times have you seen “Miracle,” the movie based on the U.S. men’s ice hockey team capturing the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York?
“I can’t remember how many times.”
4. What is your go-to pregame song?
“ ‘Umbrella,’ by Rihanna.”
5. What bands have you been listening to lately?
“I don’t listen to bands. I listen to individual artists.”
6. What's the weirdest video you've seen online recently?
“I don’t have any social media platforms.”
7. What is the best conversation topic for the middle of a long team bus ride?
“Anything that can make you laugh.”
8. What do you think we should be doing to care for the planet?
“Throwing away our trash.”
9. What makes you happy?
“My friends and my family.”
10. What is your super power?
“I can make people smile.”
Opposing goaltenders may disagree.