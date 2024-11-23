High School

Live score updates: Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan high school football playoff semifinal

Get game updates as the Technicians face the Shamrocks in the MHSAA playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Detroit Cass Tech freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II calls for a snap as guard Jestin Wilson (50) prepares to block against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech freshman quarterback Donald Tabron II calls for a snap as guard Jestin Wilson (50) prepares to block against Detroit King during the first half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cass Tech Technicians (10-2) play the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (12-0) in the MHSAA semifinal on Saturday at Troy Athens High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

This page will be updates with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central MHSAA Semifinal Live Score Updates

Updates will be placed here.

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan