Live score updates: Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan high school football playoff semifinal
The Cass Tech Technicians (10-2) play the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (12-0) in the MHSAA semifinal on Saturday at Troy Athens High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
- Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, semifinal matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
This page will be updates with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central MHSAA Semifinal Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App