Live Score Updates: Cass Tech vs. Detroit King in Michigan high school football rivalry (9/20/2024)

Get live score updates from the Technicians vs. the Crusaders

Detroit King and Cass Tech face off on Friday, September 20
Detroit King and Cass Tech face off on Friday, September 20

The No. 9 Detroit King Crusaders (2-1) face the No. 7 Cass Tech Technicians (2-1) at Cass Tech High School in a top-25 Michigan high school football showdown on Friday night.

Detroit King leads the all-time series 38-34.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

