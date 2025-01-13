High School

Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/13/2025)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division of Michigan high school boys basketball

Orchard Lake Saint Mary’s Trey McKenney (1) attempts a free throw against IMG Academy at Oakland University in Rochester on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.
Orchard Lake Saint Mary's Trey McKenney (1) attempts a free throw against IMG Academy at Oakland University in Rochester on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

The 2024-25 Michigan high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Michigan high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 13, 2025:

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Computer Rankings

DIVISION 1

1. Brother Rice (12-1)

2. Rockford (10-1)

3. Belleville (8-1)

4. Northview (8-2)

5. University of Detroit Jesuit (9-0)

6, Muskegon (8-1)

7. Skyline (8-3)

8. Okemos (10-1)

9. East Lansing (10-1)

10. Carman-Ainsworth (8-0)

DIVISION 2

1. Powers Catholic (10-0)

2. Old Redford Academy (6-1-1)

3. Freeland (9-1)

4. Kingsford (10-1)

5. Unity Christian (9-1)

6. Lake Fenton (7-2)

7. Yale (10-1)

8. Adrian (8-1)

9. Onsted (10-0)

10. Lincoln (5-4)

DIVISION 3

1. Lumen Christi Catholic (9-0)

2. Glen Lake (7-1)

3. Bridgman (8-2)

4. Harbor Springs (9-1)

5. Millington (7-0)

6. Harbor Beach (8-1)

7. Grass Lake (9-0)

8. North Muskegon (9-0)

9. Richard (8-2)

10. Hackett Catholic Prep (9-1)

DIVISION 4

1. Pickford (7-1)

2. Sacred Heart Academy (10-0)

3. Everest Collegiate

4. Forest Park (8-1)

5. Inter-City Baptist (7-1)

6. Southfield Christian (9-1)

7. Marshall Academy (3-0)

8. Lenawee Christian (8-1)

9. Colon (7-2)

10. Summerfield (9-0)

