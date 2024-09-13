Michigan high school football top 25 scoreboard (9/13/2024)
Twenty-four of the top 25 teams in Michigan high school football are in action in Week 3, and that includes on ranked matchup.
The No. 4 Macomb Dakota Cougars (2-0) face the No. 24 Anchor Bay Tars (2-0) on Friday in the top matchup of the week.
This page will be updated with final results.
Top 25 Michigan high school football scores
1. Belleville (2-0)
Vs. Churchill (2-0)
2. Rockford (2-0)
Vs. Grandville (0-2)
3. De La Salle (2-0)
Vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-0)
4. Macomb Dakota (2-0)
Vs. No. 24 Anchor Bay (2-0)
5. Saline (2-0)
At Pioneer (2-0)
6. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)
Vs. Harper Woods (1-1)
7. Clarkston (1-1)
Vs. Oxford (1-1)
8. Cass Tech (1-1)
Vs. Mumford (1-1)
9. Davison (1-1)
Vs. Traverse City Central (1-1)
10. Detroit King (1-1)
Vs. Renaissance (0-2)
11. Groves (2-0)
At Stoney Creek (1-1)
12. West Bloomfield (1-1)
At Rochester Adams (2-0)
13. Lake Orion (2-0)
Vs. Troy (2-0)
14. Eisenhower (2-0)
At Romeo (0-2)
15. Zeeland West (2-0)
At Whitehall (1-1)
16. DeWitt (2-0)
At Waverly (0-2)
17. Byron Center (2-0)
Vs. Hammond Morton (0-3)
18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0)
At Notre Dame Prep (2-0)
19. Mona Shores (2-0)
Vs. Hamady (2-0)
20. Walled Lake Western (2-0)
At South Lyon Lions (2-0)
21. Northville (1-1)
Vs. Brighton (1-1)
22. Corunna (2-0)
Vs. Brandon (2-0)
23. River Rouge (1-1)
At St. John's Jesuit (OH) (0-3)
24. Anchor Bay (2-0)
At No. 4 Dakota (2-0)
25. Muskegon (0-2)
No game.
