Michigan high school football top 25 scoreboard (9/20/2024)
Michigan high school football continues in Week 4 with all of the top 25 teams in action.
No. 7 Cass Tech (2-1) continues its epic Detroit rivalry with No. 11 Detroit King (2-1).
No. 8 Clarkston (2-1) faces No. 18 Rochester Adams(3-0), and No. 15 Byron Center(3-0) plays No. 17Mona Shores (3-0).
STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Here is how the Michigan high school football top 25 fared in Week 4
1. Belleville (3-0)
At Dearborn (1-2)
2. Rockford (3-0)
At Hudsonville (2-1)
3. De La Salle (3-0)
Vs. Central Catholic (OH)
4. Macomb Dakota (3-0)
At Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-0)
5. Saline (3-0)
At Monroe (0-3)
6. Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)
At No. 20 Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-1)
7. Cass Tech (2-1)
Vs. No. 9 Detroit King
8. Clarkston (2-1)
At No. 18 Adams (3-0)
9. Detroit King (2-1)
At No. 7 Cass Tech (2-1)
10. Davison (2-1)
Vs. Heritage (2-1)
11. Lake Orion (3-0)
At Oxford (1-2)
12. Groves (3-0)
At Rochester (3-1)
13. Eisenhower (3-0)
Vs. Anchor Bay (2-1)
14. Zeeland West (3-0)
Vs. Zeeland East (2-1)
15. Byron Center (3-0)
At No. 17 Mona Shores (3-0)
16. DeWitt (3-0)
Vs. Hurricane (2-1)
17. Mona Shores (3-0)
Vs. No. 15 Byron Center (3-0)
18. Adams (3-0)
Vs. No. 8 Clarkston (2-1)
19. Walled Lake Western (3-0)
Vs. Walled Lake Northern (0-3)
20. St. Mary’s Prep (2-1)
Vs. No. 6 Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)
21. River Rouge (2-1)
At Brother Rice (0-3)
22. Corunna (3-0)
Vs. Owosso (3-0)
23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3-0)
At Unity Christian (3-0)
24. Howell (3-0)
Vs. Plymouth (0-3)
25. Muskegon (0-2)
Vs. Forest Hills Northern (2-1)
