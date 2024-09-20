High School

Michigan high school football top 25 scoreboard (9/20/2024)

See scores from the top teams throughout Michigan high school football

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Clarkston RB Griffin Boman (38) celebrates with OL Zack Padlick after getting a first down against Belleville in the first quarter during the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Clarkston RB Griffin Boman (38) celebrates with OL Zack Padlick after getting a first down against Belleville in the first quarter during the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan high school football continues in Week 4 with all of the top 25 teams in action.

No. 7 Cass Tech (2-1) continues its epic Detroit rivalry with No. 11 Detroit King (2-1).

No. 8 Clarkston (2-1) faces No. 18 Rochester Adams(3-0), and No. 15 Byron Center(3-0) plays No. 17Mona Shores (3-0).

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Here is how the Michigan high school football top 25 fared in Week 4

1. Belleville (3-0)

At Dearborn (1-2)

2. Rockford (3-0)

At Hudsonville (2-1)

3. De La Salle (3-0)

Vs. Central Catholic (OH)

4. Macomb Dakota (3-0)

At Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-0)

5. Saline (3-0)

At Monroe (0-3)

6. Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)

At No. 20 Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2-1)

7. Cass Tech (2-1)

Vs. No. 9 Detroit King

8. Clarkston (2-1)

At No. 18 Adams (3-0)

9. Detroit King (2-1)

At No. 7 Cass Tech (2-1)

10. Davison (2-1)

Vs. Heritage (2-1)

11. Lake Orion (3-0)

At Oxford (1-2)

12. Groves (3-0)

At Rochester (3-1)

13. Eisenhower (3-0)

Vs. Anchor Bay (2-1)

14. Zeeland West (3-0)

Vs. Zeeland East (2-1)

15. Byron Center (3-0)

At No. 17 Mona Shores (3-0)

16. DeWitt (3-0)

Vs. Hurricane (2-1)

17. Mona Shores (3-0)

Vs. No. 15 Byron Center (3-0)

18. Adams (3-0)

Vs. No. 8 Clarkston (2-1)

19. Walled Lake Western (3-0)

Vs. Walled Lake Northern (0-3)

20. St. Mary’s Prep (2-1)

Vs. No. 6 Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)

21. River Rouge (2-1)

At Brother Rice (0-3)

22. Corunna (3-0)

Vs. Owosso (3-0)

23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3-0)

At Unity Christian (3-0)

24. Howell (3-0)

Vs. Plymouth (0-3)

25. Muskegon (0-2)

Vs. Forest Hills Northern (2-1)

Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan