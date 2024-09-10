Vote: Who had the Michigan high school football Top Play of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Each week, High School on SI will highlight some of the top plays throughout the week in Michigan high school football. Today, we look at six highlight plays in Week 2.
You can vote on what you think was the top play in week one of the Michigan high school football season. Watch the video and then vote on who you think should win.
The poll will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you are a player or a coach and you have a highlight and want it to be featured in future weeks, please send the clip to butler@scorebooklive.com.
Watch the Michigan high school football Top Plays of Week 2
Vote here!
- Lake Orion’s Tristan Hill runs for an 80-yard touchdown against Stoney Creek.
- Lake Fenton’s Coleson Lessner returns the second-half kick for 85 yards.
- Howell defensive lineman Bobby Kanka makes the interception at the line of scrimmage.
- Brighton’s Lawrence Wells II scrambles for a touchdown.
- Caledonia’s Brody Betser makes an over-the-shoulder catch.
- Kingsford’s Gavin Trevillia makes a physical touchdown run.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X