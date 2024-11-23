Live score updates: Stewartville vs. Dassel-Cokato in the 2024 MSHSL Class 3A Prep Bowl (11/23/2024)
Get game updates from the Minesota high school football Class 3A state championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The Stewartville Tigers (12-0) play the Dassel-Cokato Chargers (11-1) in the 2024 MSHSL Class 3A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Stewartville vs. Dassel-Cokato MSHSL Class 3A Prep Bowl Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published