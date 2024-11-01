High School

Minnesota high school football 2024 section championship playoff brackets, schedules, game times (11/1/2024)

High School on SI has every section bracket for the 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs

Eagan plays Edina in the Class 6A second round
Eagan plays Edina in the Class 6A second round / Jeff Lawler

The 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs begin on Tuesday, October 22, with 117 games throughout 9-man and Class 5A football.

Class 6A begins its playoffs on Friday, October 25, and 9-man to Class 5A continues to its second round on Saturday, October 26.

Here are the Minnesota high school football section playoff brackets and Class 6A state tournament bracket.

Click on the section to view the bracket.

Minnesota high school football brackets 2024

Class 1A

Section 1

Top seed: Goodhue (8-0)

Section 2

Top seed: Lester Prairie (5-3)

Section 3

Top seed: Springfield (8-0)

Section 4

Top seed: Upsala/Swanville (8-0)

Section 5

Top seed: Minneota (8-0)

Section 6

Top seed: West Central Area (6-2)

Section 7

Top seed: Dee River (7-1)

Section 8

Top seed: Mahnomen/Waubun

Class 2A

Section 1

Top seed: Chatfield (8-0)

Section 2

Top seed: Triton (6-2)

Section 3

Top seed: Jackson County Central

Section 4

Top seed: Rush City (8-0)

Section 5

Top seed: Kimball (7-0)

Section 6

Top seed: Staples Motley (7-0)

Section 7

Top seed: Barnum (8-0)

Section 8

Top seed: Barnesville (8-0)

Class 3A

Section 1

Top seed: Stewartville (8-0)

Section 2

Top seed: Dassel-Cokato (7-1)

Section 3

Top seed: Waseca (7-1)

Section 4

Top seed: Holy Family Catholic (6-2)

Section 5

Top seed: Annandale (7-1)

Section 6

Top seed: Albany (8-0)

Section 7

Top seed: Pequot Lakes (8-0)

Section 8

Top seed: Fergus Falls (8-0)

Class 4A

Section 1

Top seed: Byron (7-1)

Section 2

Top seed: Marshall (7-1)

Section 3

Top seed: Hill-Murray (6-1)

Section 4

Top seed: Totino-Grace (8-0)

Section 5

Top seed: Academy of Holy Angels (4-3)

Section 6

Top seed: Orono (5-2)

Section 7

Top seed: North Branch (6-2)

Section 8

Top seed: Becker (8-0)

Class 5A

Section 1

Top seed: Owatonna (8-0)

Section 2

Top seed: Chanhassen (5-3)

Section 3

Top seed: Two Rivers (8-0)

Section 4

Top seed: Cretin-Derham Hall (4-4)

Section 5

Top seed: Robbinsdale Armstrong (8-0)

Section 6

Top seed: Monticello (5-3)

Section 7

Top seed: Fertile-Beltrami

Section 8

Top seed: Moorhead (9-0)

Class 6A

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Top Seeds: Lakeville North (7-1); Maple Grove (8-0); Minnetonka (6-2); Mounds View (6-2)

Two seeds: Shakopee (7-1); Anoka (5-3); Eagan (5-3); Forest Lake (6-2)

Three seeds: Stillwater (4-4); Lakeville South (5-3); Edina (6-2); Blaine (5-3)

9-MAN

Section 1

Top seed: LeRoy-Ostrander

Section 2

Top seed: Cedar Mountain (4-4)

Section 3

Top seed: Hill-Beaver Creek (8-0)

Section 4

Top seed: Hancock (8-0)

Section 5

Top seed: Nevis (8-0)

Section 6

Top seed: Fertile-Beltrami (8-0)

Section 7

Top seed: Mountain Iron-Buhl

Section 8

Top seed: Goodridge/Grygla

Published
