Minnesota high school football top 25 scoreboard (9/12/2024)
Once again, Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football is full of matchups between top teams. Nine out of the top ten opponents are facing ranked teams.
The No. 1 Edina Hornets (2-0) face the No. 5 Minnetonka Skippers (2-0) in one of the top matchups of the week.
This page will be updated when the scores go final.
1. Edina (2-0)
Sept. 12 at No. 5 Minnetonka (2-0)
2. Maple Grove (2-0)
Sept. 13 at No. 11 Centennial (1-1)
3. Lakeville North (2-0)
Sept. 13 at No. 13 Lakeville South (1-1)
4. Shakopee (2-0)
Next game: Sept. 12 at No. 12 Wayzata (1-1)
5. Minnetonka (2-0)
Sept. 12 vs. No. 1 Edina (2-0)
6. Eden Prairie (1-1)
Sept. 12 vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (1-1)
7. Stillwater (1-1)
Sept. 13 at No. 24 East Ridge (1-1)
8. Rosemount (1-1)
Sept. 13 vs. Eagan (1-1)
9. Blaine (2-0)
Sept. 13 at No. 23 Anoka (1-1)
10. Prior Lake (1-1)
Sept. 12 at No. 6 Eden Prairie (1-1)
11. Centennial (1-1)
Sept. 13 vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (2-0)
12. Wayzata (1-1)
Sept. 12 vs. No. 3 Shakopee (2-0)
13. Lakeville South (1-1)
Sept. 13 vs. No. 3 Lakeville North (2-0)
14. Elk River (2-0)
Sept. 13 at St. Francis (0-2)
15. Alexandria (2-0)
Sept. 13 at St. Cloud Tech (2-0)
16. Forest Lake (1-1)
Sept. 13 at Mounds View (1-1)
17. Waconia (2-0)
Sept. 13 at Mankato West (1-1)
18. Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0)
Sept. 13 at No. 19 Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0)
19. Robbinsdale Cooper (2-0)
Sept. 13 vs. No. 18 Robbinsdale Armstrong (2-0)
20. Moorhead (2-0)
Sept. 13 vs. Bemidji (2-0)
21. Stewartville (2-0)
Sept. 13 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-1)
22. St. Michael-Albertville (1-1)
Sept. 13 at Coon Rapids (0-2)
23. Anoka (1-1)
Sept. 13 vs. No. 9 Blaine (2-0)
24. East Ridge (1-1)
Sept. 13 vs. No. 7 Stillwater (1-1)
25. Owatonna (2-0)
Sept. 13 at New Prague (0-2)
