Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
With the Minnesota high school football season in full swing, High School on SI will release division computer rankings weekly for the duration of the season.
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings
