High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)

Look at High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every classification of Minnesota football

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Minneota running back Ryan Meagher is one of the best in Minnesota high school football in 2024
Minneota running back Ryan Meagher is one of the best in Minnesota high school football in 2024 / Jeff Lawler

With the Minnesota high school football season in full swing, High School on SI will release division computer rankings weekly for the duration of the season.

High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings

CLASS 6A

CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A

CLASS 1A

9-MAN

More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI

Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024?

Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024?

Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football

Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football

Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024

MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A

Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Minnesota