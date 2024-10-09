High School

MHSAA and MAC announce their 2024 C Spire Miss Volleyball Winners

One winner has been selected for all seven classifications, including a pair of repeat winner

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) announced, on Tuesday, their 2024 C-Spire Miss Volleyball award winners. One winner was announced for all seven MHSAA classifications.

Two athletes were repeat winners, as Igomar's Maci Phifer was against named Miss Volleyball in Class 2A and Sofia Gonzalez of Lake Cormorant was a repeat winner in Class 6A. The organizations also unveiled a new web site to provide more detail on each winner.

Class

Miss Volleyball

School

1A

Mylee Switcher

Pine Grove

2A

Macie Phifer

Ingomar

3A

Myah Favre

Our Lady

4A

Adilyn Vaughn

Newton County

5A

Marby Eason

Lafayette

6A

Sofia Gonzalez

Lake Cormorant

7A

Izzie Barnes

Gulfport

All 2024 C Spire Miss Volleyball winners will be recognized during the MHSAA State Championships, hosted in Clinton at Mississippi College on October 17-18. The winner for each classification will be recognized pregame before each championship game. The full schedule of championship matches follows. Recipients will also be honored at a special awards luncheon, which will also be live streamed on the NFHS Network, in the MHSAA Conference Center on Wednesday, October 23.

The schedule for the 2024 MHSAA Volleyball State Championships, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, will be as follows:

Thursday, October 17:
1A (10:00 am)
2A (12:00 pm)
3A (2:00 pm)
6A (4:00 pm)
7A (8:00 pm)

Friday, October 18:
4A (10:00 am)
5A (12:00 pm)

