MHSAA and MAC announce their 2024 C Spire Miss Volleyball Winners
The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) announced, on Tuesday, their 2024 C-Spire Miss Volleyball award winners. One winner was announced for all seven MHSAA classifications.
Two athletes were repeat winners, as Igomar's Maci Phifer was against named Miss Volleyball in Class 2A and Sofia Gonzalez of Lake Cormorant was a repeat winner in Class 6A. The organizations also unveiled a new web site to provide more detail on each winner.
Class
Miss Volleyball
School
1A
Mylee Switcher
Pine Grove
2A
Macie Phifer
Ingomar
3A
Myah Favre
Our Lady
4A
Adilyn Vaughn
Newton County
5A
Marby Eason
Lafayette
6A
Sofia Gonzalez
Lake Cormorant
7A
Izzie Barnes
Gulfport
All 2024 C Spire Miss Volleyball winners will be recognized during the MHSAA State Championships, hosted in Clinton at Mississippi College on October 17-18. The winner for each classification will be recognized pregame before each championship game. The full schedule of championship matches follows. Recipients will also be honored at a special awards luncheon, which will also be live streamed on the NFHS Network, in the MHSAA Conference Center on Wednesday, October 23.
The schedule for the 2024 MHSAA Volleyball State Championships, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, will be as follows:
Thursday, October 17:
1A (10:00 am)
2A (12:00 pm)
3A (2:00 pm)
6A (4:00 pm)
7A (8:00 pm)
Friday, October 18:
4A (10:00 am)
5A (12:00 pm)