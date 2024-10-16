High School

Mississippi high school football computer rankings (10/16/2024)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division and classification of Mississippi high school football ahead of Week 7

Sam Brown

Bracewell Stadium was the first high school football stadium west of the Mississippi River to install lights, in 1929. A $5 million renovation in 2013 made it the first to use LED lighting.
Bracewell Stadium was the first high school football stadium west of the Mississippi River to install lights, in 1929. A $5 million renovation in 2013 made it the first to use LED lighting. / Klingner & Associates

The first six weeks of the 2024 Mississippi high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out this week's updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each MHSAA and MAIS classification? Here are SBLive's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 16, 2024:

MISSISSIPPI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS

MHSAA CLASS 7A | MHSAA CLASS 6A

MHSAA CLASS 5A | MHSAA CLASS 4A

MHSAA CLASS 3A | MHSAA CLASS 2A

MHSAA CLASS 1A

MAIS CLASS 6A | MAIS CLASS 5A

MAIS CLASS 4A | MAIS CLASS 3A

MAIS CLASS 2A | MAIS CLASS 1A

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Mississippi