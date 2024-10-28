High School

Mississippi high school football computer rankings (10/28/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Mississippi high school football ahead of Week 9

The Tupelo Golden Wave remain the No. 1 team in Mississippi high school football.
Week 8 of the 2024 Mississippi high school football season is in the books and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

The 9-0 Tupelo Golden Wave continue to hold down the No. 1 spot in this week's Class 7A rankings. No. 2 Brandon and No. 3 Madison Central also held on to their spots, but Gulfport leapfrogged Starkville for the No. 4 designation this week.

Which teams took the top spot in each MHSAA and MAIS classification? Here are SBLive's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 28, 2024:

MHSAA Class 7A

1. Tupelo

9-0

2. Brandon

7-1

3. Madison Central

6-2

4. Gulfport

6-2

5. Starkville

6-2

6. Ocean Springs

4-4

7. Oak Grove

5-3

8. Northwest Rankin

5-3

9. Clinton

4-4

10. Petal

6-3

Full MSHAA Class 7A rankings

MHSAA Class 6A

1. West Jones

7-1

2. Grenada

8-1

3. Hattiesburg

8-0

4. Picayune

7-2

5. South Panola

7-1

6. Warren Central

5-3

7. Pascagoula

6-2

8. George County

6-3

9. Terry

6-2

10. Ridgeland

5-3

Full MSHAA Class 6A rankings

MHSAA Class 5A

1. Cleveland Central

8-0

2. New Hope

7-1

3. West Point

5-3

4. Brookhaven

7-1

5. Gautier

7-1

6. Holmes County Central

6-2

7. Canton

6-2

8. Corinth

4-4

9. Vancleave

5-3

10. Florence

5-3

Full MSHAA Class 5A rankings

MHSAA Class 4A

1. New Albany

8-0

2. Louisville

8-1

3. Houston

6-2

4. Poplarville

8-1

5. Greene County

7-1

6. Forest

8-1

7. Northeast Jones

6-2

8. Shannon

5-2

9. Senatobia

7-2

10. Amory

7-2

Full MSHAA Class 4A rankings

MHSAA Class 3A

1. Choctaw County

8-1

2. Magee

8-0

3. East Webster

8-1

4. Noxubee County

6-2

5. Wesson

7-1

6. Humphreys County

9-0

7. Seminary

8-1

8. South Pike

8-1

9. Booneville

6-3

10. West Marion

6-2

Full MSHAA Class 3A rankings

MHSAA Class 2A

1. Raleigh

8-1

2. Heidelberg

8-1

3. Bay Springs

7-2

4. Charleston

7-2

5. Calhoun City

7-1

6. Pisgah

8-1

7. North Side

7-2

8. Mize

5-3

9. Scott Central

5-4

10. Loyd Star

7-2

Full MSHAA Class 2A rankings

MHSAA Class 1A

1. Baldwyn

8-1

2. Simmons

9-0

3. Vardaman

8-0

4. Velma Jackson

7-1

5. Lumberton

7-2

6. West Tallahatchie

6-2

7. Taylorsville

3-5

8. Sacred Heart

7-2

9. Noxapater

5-4

10. Falkner

6-2

Full MSHAA Class 1A rankings

MAIS Class 6A

1. Jackson Prep

9-0

2. Parklane Academy

7-1

3. Jackson Academy

8-2

4. Hartfield Academy

7-2

5. Madison-Ridgeland Academy

5-2

Full MAIS Class 6A rankings

MAIS Class 5A

1. Magnolia Heights

8-1

2. Leake Academy

8-2

3. Lamar

2-0

4. Bayou Academy

5-4

5. Copiah Academy

6-4

Full MAIS Class 5A rankings

MAIS Class 4A

1. Tri-County Academy

10-0

2. Kirk Academy

7-0

3. Marshall Academy

8-2

4. Adams County Christian

6-3

5. North Delta

6-3

Full MAIS Class 4A rankings

MAIS Class 3A

1. Sylva Bay Academy

3-2

2. Winona Christian

7-2

3. Centerville Academy

4-3

4. Canton Academy

3-4

5. Greenville Christian

3-4

Full MAIS Class 3A rankings

MAIS Class 2A

1. Tunica Academy

5-1

2. Humphreys Academy

5-0

3. Kemper County

8-1

4. Porter's Chapel Academy

4-2

5. Calhoun Academy

6-4

Full MAIS Class 2A rankings

MAIS Class 1A

1. Sharkey Issaquena

1-0

2. Wilkinson County Christian

4-1

3. Franklin County

3-6

4. Deer Creek

1-6

5. Union

3-6

Full MAIS Class 1A rankings

