Top 25 Mississippi high school boys basketball preseason rankings (11/7/24)
While everyone is gearing up for the playoffs for high school football in Mississippi, the 2024-25 basketball season in Mississippi has begun this week for a handful of teams. With the season getting fully underway next week, here is the first top 25 basketball power rankings for the state of Mississippi.
1. Canton
Led by four-star power forward, Jamarion Davis-Fleming, the Tigers have their sights as repeating as the 5A state champion.
2. Germantown
The Mavericks got a big boost to their roster when Mike Williams, son of former NBA player and current Jackson State coach, Mo Williams, transferred in from Jackson Academy. His addition will have Germantown as one of the favorites to win the 7A state championship.
3. Starkville
The Yellow Jackets are led by senior guards, LeBron Johnson and David Washington, as they look to defend their 7A Region 2 District championship this season.
4. Olive Branch
The reigning 6A state champions look to defend their title this year, and they have the roster to do so. The focal point of the offense will be ran through senior guard, Reece Garrison.
5. Booneville
The Blue Devils proved once again that they are one of the best teams in the state by winning the 3A state championship. They are also led by one of the best players in the state in Kedrick Simmons. His play should have Booneville as the favorites to repeat as state champions.
6. Ridgeland
The runners up in the 6A state championship return some key pieces this season. They are led by senior guard, Phil Nelson, who averaged 16.5 points per game last season.
7. Jackson Academy
The loss of Mike Williams hurts, but do not count out the Raiders this season. They return Mississippi College commit, Caleb Gaitor, who is one of the leaders on the team at the point guard position.
8. Pascagoula
After losing a heartbreaker to Ridgeland in the playoffs last season, the Panthers are hoping for a better outcome this season. The player to watch for is senior forward, Quey'Sean Taylor, who averaged 14 ppg last season for Moss Point.
9. Meridian
The Wildcats have their sights set on defending their 7A state championship. This has been one of the most consistent programs in the past decade, and they look to prove that again this year. They are well-coached, and they have a deep and talented roster that can take them deep into the postseason.
10. Biloxi
This team is deep, and they have tremendous guard play that should help them compete for the 7A Region 4 District.
11. Columbus
The Falcons picked up Wilton Bush who transferred from New Hope who can provide an immediate spark to the team. If the team gels, they are the team to challenge Ridgeland in their district.
12. Cleveland Central
The Wolves look to build upon their 24 wins from last season, and Jason Talbert can very well be the reason why. His versatility at the shooting guard and small forward positions can cause potential mismatches for the defense.
13. Hattiesburg
The Tigers lose their top two scorers from a season ago which would set most teams back. However, they do return Tristen Keys who averaged 8 points per game last season. His athleticism is a nightmare for the opposition.
14. Madison Central
While playing in arguably the toughest district in the state this season, the Jaguars to have some playmakers to some noise. Dylan Rowe, who is committed to Jackson State, has proven he is one of the top players in the state. He has good, all-around play on offense which makes it difficult for opposing teams to stop him.
15. Pass Christian
One of the key players to watch for the Pirates this season is senior forward, Jonathon Jackson. His play in the post will be crucial for their offense to have success this season.
16. Wayne County
The War Eagles have a young but talented roster, especially at the guard positions. They have a deep roster as well that should be able to compete with the best of the best in 5A.
17. Lanier
The Bulldogs finished with a losing record last season, but they are expected to drastically improve. The biggest reason is that senior guard, Emajai Horton, transfers over from Provine. He has excellent scoring ability, and he should provide the much needed spark to Lanier.
18. Coahoma County
After losing by three points in the state championship, the Panthers are capable of making it back with most of their returning production returning which includes their top two scorers.
19. South Jones
The Braves are led by senior forward, Ashton Magee, who has emerged as one of the top players in the state. Jyrion Cook is also expected to play a crucial role this season.
20. Greenwood
After having a successful season last season, the Bulldogs are hoping to build upon that with junior guard, Jermi Kendrick, leading the way.
21. Laurel
This is a talented and deep roster that are led by eight seniors. The Tornadoes have high hopes that they carry the momentum they gained at the end of last season into this season.
22. New Albany
The Bulldogs will look to build upon their 18 wins last season, and they are optimistic for a reason. They return junior point guard, Braden Shettles, who averaged 18 points per game.
23. Oak Forest (La.)
After making the switch to the MAIS a decade ago, the Yellow Jackets have made their presence known across all sports. They are led by senior forward, Garrett Shoemaker, who averaged 22 points per game along with 11 rebounds per game a season ago.
24. Magee
The Trojans return their leading scorer in Jeremiah Cole from last season which is a huge boost for their team. They should be the favorite to repeat as the Class 3A Region 6 District champions this season.
25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy
After losing Josh Hubbard, who had a sensational freshman season at Mississippi State, the Patriots continued their winning ways last season. They finished 31-6, but they fell to Jackson Academy in the state championship. They are poised to make another run at state this year when they kick off their season versus Central Hinds Academy next Tuesday.