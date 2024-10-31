Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings (10/28/24)
With the MAIS football regular season schedule concluding this week, and the MHSAA regular season concluding in two weeks, the teams at the top continue to showcase why they have been the best all season. These next two weeks should produce some exciting football as a prelude to the playoffs.
1. Tupelo (9-0)
They are led by their junior running back, Jaeden Hill, who has rushed for 1,248 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. The Golden Wave blew by Clinton en route to a 49-0 win. They have an off week this week before they conclude their season versus Starkville.
2. Jackson Prep (10-0)
The Patriots cemented themselves as the top team yet again in the MAIS this year after they defeated MRA 42-17.
3. Hattiesburg (8-0)
The Tigers defeated Pearl River Central 42-0 for their second straight shutout. They travel to take on Terry who is 6-2 in a pivotal district matchup this week.
4. Brandon (7-1)
The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 on the season after they defeated Pearl 41-7. Sophomore quarterback, Sladen Shack, went 19/25 for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
5. Grenada (9-1)
The Chargers picked up their eighth straight win after they defeated Center Hill 28-14. They travel to Saltillo this week, and then they finish their regular season on the road versus South Panola.
6. Louisville (8-1)
The Wildcats won a close battle versus Mendenhall 28-20 last week. They conclude their season on Halloween night when they travel to Greenwood.
7. South Panola (7-1)
Their rushing attack has paved the way for success this season with four players gaining at least 200 yards on the ground so far this season. Senior running back, Anderrious Flowers, leads the team with 601 yards and eight touchdowns.
8. West Jones (7-1)
After losing 42-7 to Jackson Prep, West Jones have reeled off two straight wins defeating Terry 38-21 and Forest Hill 55-20.
9. New Hope (7-1)
New Hope continues to soar. The Trojans latest win came over Clarksdale 36-20. They host Lafayette this week before ending the season on the road at West Point.
10. Starkville (6-2)
After a much needed off week, the Yellow Jackets travel to take on Madison Central with major playoff implications.
11. Madison Central (6-2)
The Jaguars escaped with a win over Germantown 31-28. A loss in that game would have certainly put a damper on their season, but they showed the ability to win the close game.
12. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-2)
The Patriots slipped down to number 12 after losing to Jackson Prep 42-17. However, they are still one of the top teams in the state. They are led by junior quarterback, Samuel Stockett, who is putting on one of the top performaces this seson. He has passed for 2,489 yards with 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
13. Gulfport (6-2)
The Admirals won their third straight game over St. Martin 42-7. They travel to Ocean Springs this week before ending the season at home versus Harrison Central.
14. Picayune (7-2)
Picayune is another team from south Mississippi makes the top 25 as the Maroon Tide are putting together another fantastic year. They defeated Long Beach 49-7 last week, and they host George County this week.
15. Noxubee County (6-2)
Kamario Taylor put together another great game as the Tigers defeated Southeast Lauderdale 52-0. Taylor was 12/20 for 230 yards and six touchdowns.
16. Cleveland Central (8-0)
The Wolves won their latest game in dominating fashion. They defeated Gentry 42-14, and they look to keep their undefeated season alive this week when they host Holmes County Central.
17. Hartfield Academy (8-2)
After losing two straight to MRA and Jackson Prep, the Hawks got back in the win column when they defeated St. Joseph Catholic 62-20.
18. Murrah (8-1)
The Mustangs responded with a 28-8 win over Lanier after Madison Central ended their perfect season a week prior. Senior quarterback, Justyce Williams, passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
19. Choctaw County (8-1)
The Chargers, led by five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, defeated Nettleton 43-14 for their eighth win.
20. New Albany (8-0)
The Bulldogs won their second straight game where they scored 50 points. In the wins over Byhalia, North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc, the Bulldogs outscored these three teams 141-14.
21. Oak Grove (5-3)
The Warriors got back in the win column with an impressive 59-27 win over Northwest Rankin. Their last two games are on the road versus Pearl and Petal.
22. Parklane Academy (9-2)
Their offensive attack is led by senior running back Jax Toler who has 1,388 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. They currently await their opponent in the MAIS playoffs.
23. Gautier (7-1)
The Gators keep winning, this time versus East Central 35-21. They travel to Stone this week for a district matchup.
24. Warren Central (5-3)
The Vikings are led by senior running backs, Eric Collins Jr. and Aden Greer, who are having outstanding seasons. Collins has 816 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and Greer has rushed for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns.
25. West Point (5-3)
The Green Wave improved to 3-0 in district play with a 41-11 win over Lafayette. They travel to take on Pontotoc this Friday in another district matchup.