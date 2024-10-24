Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in Mississippi so far in 2024?
As the 2024 football season winds down in the Magnolia State, there have been some outstanding underclassmen who have showcased their skills this season. It's no surprise that some of these players are sophomores who have found great success in their second year of playing varsity football. We have highlighted eight individuals who have had tremendous seasons, and vote on who you think has been the best sophomore high school football player in Mississippi so far.
Voting closes on November 16th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Kingsley Gibbs, Hartfield Academy
The sophomore has provided some quality depth for the Hawks on both sides of the ball. He has rushed for 272 yards with seven touchdowns on 36 attempts. On the defensive side of the ball, Gibbs has recorded 11 total tackles with three tackles for loss.
Amijai Frederick, Gulfport
The sophomore linebacker has recorded 11 solo tackles and 22 tackles on the year so far. Frederick has three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Look for Frederick to step up into a bigger role next season for Gulfport.
Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County
The top player in the 2027 class according to On3 Sports has 28 solo tackles and 33 total tackles this season. Shumaker also has recorded nine tackles for loss, six sacks and has one fumble recovery.
Dolph McDonald, Morton
The sophomore defensive back has 27 solo tackles and 44 total tackles this season. McDonald also has three interceptions and eight pass deflections through eight games.
Tyson Robinson, Brandon
Robinson has emerged this season rushing for 725 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also proven that he is a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield with 19 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns.
Devontray Brewer, Tupelo
The sophomore has proven to be on of the top linebackers in the state this season. Brewer has 44 solo tackles and 59 total tackles this season. He has shown that he is an exception run stopper and pass rusher accumulating 19 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Sladen Shack, Brandon
The sophomore quarterback has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,375 yards with 11 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. His play has Brandon playing some of the best football in the state, and they're poised to make a deep playoff run.
Adrian Bryant, Noxubee County
The sophomore linebacker has recorded 20 solo tackles, 34 total tackles and five tackles for loss this season. Bryant also has 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries to add to his name.
