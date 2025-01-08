Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (01/07/2025)
As we have reached the halfway point of the basketball season in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up fantastic numbers this season. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 29 through January 4.
Here are the nominations:
Voting will end on January 12 at 11:59 p.m.
Fran Kelly, Hernando
The Tigers went 1-1 in two games last week, and Kelly continued her fantastic form on the offensive end. In the win over Oxford, she scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded six steals. In the loss to Choctaw Central, Kelly scored 33 points while shooting 63 percent from the field. She also grabbed four rebounds in this game while recording three more steals.
Shamira Morton, Canton
Morton has continued to showcase her skills as she recorded one double-double and one triple-double last week. In the win over Greenville, Morton scored 23 points, grabbed 15 rebounds including 10 defensive rebounds and blocked 10 shots. She also got two assists and three steals in the win. In the eight-point win over Yazoo City, Morton scored 24 points and hauled in 19 rebounds. 10 of those rebounds were defensive rebounds, and Morton also recorded one steal and three blocked shots.
Aryah Grace, Lamar
The Raiders got back to their winning ways last week when they defeated Park Place Christian Academy, and Grace played a huge part in that. She scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Grace also recorded five assists, five steals and one blocked shot.
Zaniya Johnson, Biloxi
Johnson continues her fantastic play this season as Biloxi stays undefeated for another week. In their three wins, Johnson scored 40 combined points, and she also grabbed 24 rebounds over this three-game stretch. In the win over St. Martin, she got her double-double when she scored 13 points and gathered 12 rebounds. Lastly, she recorded three assists, three steals and 11 blocked shots.
Caitlin Hall, Coahoma County
The Red Panthers slipped up against Grenada, but in the win over North Panola, Hall came through in a big way. She scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds including 10 defensive rebounds. She also continues to prove that she's a rim protector when she blocked five shots.
Kayllis Walker, Laurel
In the two wins last week, Walker scored 35 points while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. She also earned two double-doubles last week when she grabbed 12 rebounds and 14 rebounds respectively in the two games. Walker also recorded four steals and four blocks combined in the two games.
Macie Arnold, Wheeler
It was a disappointing week for the Eagles, but Arnold's superb form continued. She scored 17 and 14 points in two games last week. She grabbed 13 rebounds combined, recorded seven assists and blocked 15 shots during the week as well.
Ger'Kiya Flowers, Port Gibson
In the win over Franklin County, Flowers scored 28 points while shooting 40 percent from the field. She also grabbed two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Her 28 points in this win also ties her season high that she got back in early November.