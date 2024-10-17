Missouri high school football computer rankings (10/17/2024)
Week 8 of the Missouri high school football season is here, and High School on SI has new computer rankings heading into this week's action.
Our computer rankings run parallel with our expert all-classification Missouri Top 25 that publishes weekly throughout the high school football season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Missouri football computer rankings, as of Oct 17, 2024:
Class 6
1. Nixa (7-0)
0.993 pts
2. Christian Brothers (6-1)
0.967 pts
3. DeSmet Jesuit (6-1)
0.918 pts
4. Lee's Summit (6-1)
0.914 pts
5. Blue Springs (6-1)
0.902 pts
6. Seckman (7-0)
0.880 pts
7. Troy-Buchanan (7-0)
0.873 pts
8. Lee's Summit North (6-1)
0.869 pts
9. Rock Bridge (6-1)
0.861 pts
10. Jackson (6-2)
0.853 pts
Class 6 complete rankings
Class 5
1. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (6-0)
1.078 pts
2. Eureka (7-0)
1.008 pts
3. Fort Zumwalt North (7-0)
0.984 pts
4. Branson (7-0)
0.946 pts
5. Platte County (7-0)
0.910 pts
6. MICDS (5-1)
0.868 pts
7. Helias (6-1)
0.836 pts
8. St. Pius X (6-1)
0.820 pts
9. Central (6-1)
0.804 pts
10. Carthage (6-1)
0.785 pts
Class 5 complete rankings
Class 4
1. Kearney (7-0)
0.988 pts
2. Warrenton (7-0)
0.923 pts
3. Festus (6-1)
0.880 pts
4. Perryville (6-1)
0.868 pts
5. Orchard Farm (7-0)
0.865 pts
6. Lutheran North (5-2)
0.863 pts
7. Kirksville (7-0)
0.862 pts
8. Osage (6-1)
0.819 pts
9. Nevada
0.780 pts
10. Warrensburg
0.779 pts
Class 4 complete rankings
Class 3
1. Seneca (7-0)
0.977 pts
2. Blair Oaks (6-1)
0.898 pts
3. Dexter (7-0)
0.891 pts
4. Strafford (7-0)
0.860 pts
5. St. Francis Borgia (7-0)
0.832 pts
6. Mt. Vernon (6-1)
0.806 pts
7. Burroughs (5-2)
0.713 pts
8. Boone (5-2)
0.692
9. Central (5-2)
0.650 pts
10. Richmond (5-2)
0.635 pts
Class 3 complete rankings
Class 2
1. Pembroke Hill (8-0)
0.924 pts
2. Bowling Green (7-0)
0.902 pts
3. Valle Catholic (6-1)
0.878 pts
4. Mid-Buchanan (7-0)
0.865 pts
5. Lafayette County (6-1)
0.855 pts
6. Stockton (6-1)
0.840 pts
7. Fair Grove (7-0)
0.836 pts
8. Caruthersville (6-1)
0.818 pts
9. Warsaw (6-1)
0.809 pts
10. Liberty (8-2)
0.787 pts
Class 2 complete rankings
Class 1
1. St. Vincent (7-0)
0.965 pts
2. Marionville (7-0)
0.903 pts
3. Adrian (6-1)
0.852 pts
4. Tipton (6-1)
0.777 pts
5. Ash Grove (6-1)
0.773 pts
6. Van-Far (6-1)
0.729 pts
7. Windsor (6-2)
0.658 pts
8. Salisbury (6-1)
0.625 pts
9. Charleston (5-2)
0.606 pts
10. Pierce City (4-3)
0.604 pts
Class 1 complete rankings
Class 8-man complete rankings
—
