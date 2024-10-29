High School

Missouri high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets as Round 1 kicks off this week

The 2024 Missouri high school football playoffs kick off this week with most classes playing their District Quarterfinal matchups.

Class 1 is the only classification playing Round 1 matchups this week with their District Quarterfinals beginning next week.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:

Class 6

District Quarterfinal matchups

Northwest vs. Oakville

7 p.m. Friday

Lindbergh vs. Fox

7 p.m. Friday

Marquette vs. Vianney

7 p.m. Friday

Ozark vs. Waynesville

7 p.m. Friday

Lee's Summit West vs. Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. Friday

Pattonville vs. Hazelwood West

7 p.m. Friday

St. Louis University vs. Hazelwood Central

7 p.m. Friday

Hickman vs. Howell Central

7 p.m. Friday

Blue Springs vs. Truman

7 p.m. Friday

Park Hill South vs. Staley

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 6 football bracket

Class 5

District Quarterfinal matchups

St. Mary's vs. Mehlville

7 p.m. Friday

Central vs. Webster Groves

7 p.m. Friday

Farmington vs. Poplar Bluff

7 p.m. Friday

Washington vs. Parkway West

7 p.m. Friday

Lafayette vs. Parkway Central

7 p.m. Friday

Rockwood Summit vs. Parkway South

7 p.m. Friday

Rolla vs. Camdenton

7 p.m. Friday

Capital City vs. Smith-Cotton

7 p.m. Friday

Lebanon vs. Jefferson City

7 p.m. Friday

Willard vs. Glendale

7 p.m. Friday

Republic vs. Central

7 p.m. Friday

Parkview vs. Hillcrest

7 p.m. Friday

Riverview Gardens vs. Ladue Horton Watkins

7 p.m. Friday

MICDS vs. McCluer

7 p.m. Friday

Chaminade vs. McCluer North

7 p.m. Friday

Fort Zumwalt West vs. Battle

7 p.m. Friday

Liberty vs. Howell North

7 p.m. Friday

North Point vs. Timberland

7 p.m. Friday

Neosho vs. Raytown

7 p.m. Friday

Grain Valley vs. Ruskin

7 p.m. Friday

Webb City vs. Belton

7 p.m. Friday

Central vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. Friday

St. Pius X vs. Chrisman

7 p.m. Friday

Fort Osage vs. Lincoln College Prep

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 5 football bracket

Class 4

North County vs. DeSoto

7 p.m. Friday

Perryville vs. Windsor

7 p.m. Friday

Hillsboro vs. Sikeston

7 p.m. Friday

Union vs. Roosevelt

7 p.m. Friday

Sullivan vs. Affton

7 p.m. Friday

Pacific vs. Bayless

7 p.m. Friday

Osage vs. Fort Zumwalt South

7 p.m. Friday

Kirksville vs. Mexico

7 p.m. Friday

Hannibal vs. Holt

7 p.m. Friday

Logan-Rogersville

7 p.m. Friday

Carl Junction vs. McDonald County

7 p.m. Friday

Bolivar vs. Monett

7 p.m. Friday

Jennings vs. Confluence Prep Academy

7 p.m. Friday

Miller Career Academy vs. Soldan International Studies

7 p.m. Friday

University City vs. Normandy

7 p.m. Friday

Brentwood/Clayton vs. Fort Zumwalt East

7 p.m. Friday

Orchard Farm vs. Lutheran of St. Charles

7 p.m. Friday

Westminster Christian vs. St. Charles

7 p.m. Friday

Harrisonville vs. Grandview

7 p.m. Friday

Warrensburg vs. Marshall

7 p.m. Friday

Nevada vs. Raytown South

7 p.m. Friday

Van Horn vs. Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. Friday

Smithville vs. Center

7 p.m. Friday

Savannah vs. Southeast

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 4 football bracket

Class 3

Fredericktown vs. Potosi

7 p.m. Friday

Central vs. Kennett

7 p.m. Friday

Ste. Genevieve vs. Herculaneum

7 p.m. Friday

Lift for Life Academy vs. Lutheran South

7 p.m. Friday

Burroughs vs. Owensville

7 p.m. Friday

St. Clair vs. Principia

7 p.m. Friday

Cuba vs. St James

7 p.m. Friday

Mt. Vernon vs. Buffalo

7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Grove vs. Salem

7 p.m. Friday

Reeds Spring vs. Aurora

7 p.m. Friday

Forsyth vs. Hollister

7 p.m. Friday

Cassville vs. East Newton

7 p.m. Friday

Winfield vs. Hallsville

7 p.m. Friday

Wright City vs. Duchesne

7 p.m. Friday

Moberly vs. Fulton

7 p.m. Friday

Southern Boone vs. Versailles

7 p.m. Friday

Knob Noster vs. Eldon

7 p.m. Friday

Summit Christian Academy vs. University Academy Charter

7 p.m. Friday

St. Michael vs. Central

7 p.m. Friday

Oak Grove vs. Clinton

7 p.m. Friday

Cameron vs. Benton

7 p.m. Friday

Maryville vs. Lafayette

7 p.m. Friday

Chillicothe vs. Northeast

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 3 football bracket

Class 2

New Madrid County Central vs. Kelly

7 p.m. Friday

Caruthersville vs. Portageville

7 p.m. Friday

East Prarie vs. Scott City

7 p.m. Friday

St. Pius X vs. Grandview

7 p.m. Friday

Bowling Green vs. Montgomery County

7 p.m. Friday

Jefferson vs. Priory

7 p.m. Friday

Sarcoxie vs. El Dorado Springs

7 p.m. Friday

Lamar vs. Pleasant Hope

7 p.m. Friday

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs. Diamond

7 p.m. Friday

Sherwood vs. Butler

7 p.m. Friday

KIPP KC Legacy vs. Hogan Prep Charter

7 p.m. Friday

Holden vs. Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

North Callaway vs. South Callaway

7 p.m. Friday

Father Tolton vs. Lexington

7 p.m. Friday

Centralia vs. Carrollton

7 p.m. Friday

Fair Grove vs. Willow Springs

7 p.m. Friday

Thayer vs. Clever

7 p.m. Friday

Liberty vs. Springfield Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

Ava vs. Houston

7 p.m. Friday

Mark Twain vs. Macon

7 p.m. Friday

Monroe City vs. Highland

7 p.m. Friday

Palmyra vs. Clark County

7 p.m. Friday

South Harrison vs. Lawson

7 p.m. Friday

Mid-Buchanan vs. Lathrop

7 p.m. Friday

East Buchanan vs. Trenton

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 2 football bracket

Class 1

Veritas Christian vs. Louisiana

7 p.m. Friday

Cabool vs. Miller

7 p.m. Friday

Lincoln vs. Skyline

7 p.m. Friday

Crest Ridge vs. Linn

7 p.m. Friday

Russellville vs. Cole Camp

7 p.m. Friday

Gallatin vs. Maysville/Winston Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 1 football bracket

Class 8-Man

Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op vs. Jasper

7 p.m. Friday

Rich Hill/Hume Co-op vs. Osceola

7 p.m. Friday

Northland Christian vs. DeKalb

7 p.m. Friday

Plattsburg vs. Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

Mound City vs. Tarkio

7 p.m. Friday

North Andrew vs. South Holt

7 p.m. Friday

St. Paul Lutheran vs. Sweet Springs

7 p.m. Friday

Slater vs. Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

Orrick vs. Santa Fe

7 p.m. Friday

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Southwest

7 p.m. Friday

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison vs. King City/Union Star Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison

7 p.m. Friday

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op vs. Stanbury

7 p.m. Friday

Knox County vs. Princeton/Mercer Co-op

7 p.m. Friday

2024 MHSAA Class 8-Man football bracket

