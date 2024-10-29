Missouri high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Missouri high school football playoffs kick off this week with most classes playing their District Quarterfinal matchups.
Class 1 is the only classification playing Round 1 matchups this week with their District Quarterfinals beginning next week.
2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:
Class 6
District Quarterfinal matchups
Northwest vs. Oakville
7 p.m. Friday
Lindbergh vs. Fox
7 p.m. Friday
Marquette vs. Vianney
7 p.m. Friday
Ozark vs. Waynesville
7 p.m. Friday
Lee's Summit West vs. Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. Friday
Pattonville vs. Hazelwood West
7 p.m. Friday
St. Louis University vs. Hazelwood Central
7 p.m. Friday
Hickman vs. Howell Central
7 p.m. Friday
Blue Springs vs. Truman
7 p.m. Friday
Park Hill South vs. Staley
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 6 football bracket
Class 5
District Quarterfinal matchups
St. Mary's vs. Mehlville
7 p.m. Friday
Central vs. Webster Groves
7 p.m. Friday
Farmington vs. Poplar Bluff
7 p.m. Friday
Washington vs. Parkway West
7 p.m. Friday
Lafayette vs. Parkway Central
7 p.m. Friday
Rockwood Summit vs. Parkway South
7 p.m. Friday
Rolla vs. Camdenton
7 p.m. Friday
Capital City vs. Smith-Cotton
7 p.m. Friday
Lebanon vs. Jefferson City
7 p.m. Friday
Willard vs. Glendale
7 p.m. Friday
Republic vs. Central
7 p.m. Friday
Parkview vs. Hillcrest
7 p.m. Friday
Riverview Gardens vs. Ladue Horton Watkins
7 p.m. Friday
MICDS vs. McCluer
7 p.m. Friday
Chaminade vs. McCluer North
7 p.m. Friday
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Battle
7 p.m. Friday
Liberty vs. Howell North
7 p.m. Friday
North Point vs. Timberland
7 p.m. Friday
Neosho vs. Raytown
7 p.m. Friday
Grain Valley vs. Ruskin
7 p.m. Friday
Webb City vs. Belton
7 p.m. Friday
Central vs. Winnetonka
7 p.m. Friday
St. Pius X vs. Chrisman
7 p.m. Friday
Fort Osage vs. Lincoln College Prep
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 5 football bracket
Class 4
North County vs. DeSoto
7 p.m. Friday
Perryville vs. Windsor
7 p.m. Friday
Hillsboro vs. Sikeston
7 p.m. Friday
Union vs. Roosevelt
7 p.m. Friday
Sullivan vs. Affton
7 p.m. Friday
Pacific vs. Bayless
7 p.m. Friday
Osage vs. Fort Zumwalt South
7 p.m. Friday
Kirksville vs. Mexico
7 p.m. Friday
Hannibal vs. Holt
7 p.m. Friday
Logan-Rogersville
7 p.m. Friday
Carl Junction vs. McDonald County
7 p.m. Friday
Bolivar vs. Monett
7 p.m. Friday
Jennings vs. Confluence Prep Academy
7 p.m. Friday
Miller Career Academy vs. Soldan International Studies
7 p.m. Friday
University City vs. Normandy
7 p.m. Friday
Brentwood/Clayton vs. Fort Zumwalt East
7 p.m. Friday
Orchard Farm vs. Lutheran of St. Charles
7 p.m. Friday
Westminster Christian vs. St. Charles
7 p.m. Friday
Harrisonville vs. Grandview
7 p.m. Friday
Warrensburg vs. Marshall
7 p.m. Friday
Nevada vs. Raytown South
7 p.m. Friday
Van Horn vs. Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. Friday
Smithville vs. Center
7 p.m. Friday
Savannah vs. Southeast
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 4 football bracket
Class 3
Fredericktown vs. Potosi
7 p.m. Friday
Central vs. Kennett
7 p.m. Friday
Ste. Genevieve vs. Herculaneum
7 p.m. Friday
Lift for Life Academy vs. Lutheran South
7 p.m. Friday
Burroughs vs. Owensville
7 p.m. Friday
St. Clair vs. Principia
7 p.m. Friday
Cuba vs. St James
7 p.m. Friday
Mt. Vernon vs. Buffalo
7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Grove vs. Salem
7 p.m. Friday
Reeds Spring vs. Aurora
7 p.m. Friday
Forsyth vs. Hollister
7 p.m. Friday
Cassville vs. East Newton
7 p.m. Friday
Winfield vs. Hallsville
7 p.m. Friday
Wright City vs. Duchesne
7 p.m. Friday
Moberly vs. Fulton
7 p.m. Friday
Southern Boone vs. Versailles
7 p.m. Friday
Knob Noster vs. Eldon
7 p.m. Friday
Summit Christian Academy vs. University Academy Charter
7 p.m. Friday
St. Michael vs. Central
7 p.m. Friday
Oak Grove vs. Clinton
7 p.m. Friday
Cameron vs. Benton
7 p.m. Friday
Maryville vs. Lafayette
7 p.m. Friday
Chillicothe vs. Northeast
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 3 football bracket
Class 2
New Madrid County Central vs. Kelly
7 p.m. Friday
Caruthersville vs. Portageville
7 p.m. Friday
East Prarie vs. Scott City
7 p.m. Friday
St. Pius X vs. Grandview
7 p.m. Friday
Bowling Green vs. Montgomery County
7 p.m. Friday
Jefferson vs. Priory
7 p.m. Friday
Sarcoxie vs. El Dorado Springs
7 p.m. Friday
Lamar vs. Pleasant Hope
7 p.m. Friday
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs. Diamond
7 p.m. Friday
Sherwood vs. Butler
7 p.m. Friday
KIPP KC Legacy vs. Hogan Prep Charter
7 p.m. Friday
Holden vs. Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
North Callaway vs. South Callaway
7 p.m. Friday
Father Tolton vs. Lexington
7 p.m. Friday
Centralia vs. Carrollton
7 p.m. Friday
Fair Grove vs. Willow Springs
7 p.m. Friday
Thayer vs. Clever
7 p.m. Friday
Liberty vs. Springfield Catholic
7 p.m. Friday
Ava vs. Houston
7 p.m. Friday
Mark Twain vs. Macon
7 p.m. Friday
Monroe City vs. Highland
7 p.m. Friday
Palmyra vs. Clark County
7 p.m. Friday
South Harrison vs. Lawson
7 p.m. Friday
Mid-Buchanan vs. Lathrop
7 p.m. Friday
East Buchanan vs. Trenton
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 2 football bracket
Class 1
Veritas Christian vs. Louisiana
7 p.m. Friday
Cabool vs. Miller
7 p.m. Friday
Lincoln vs. Skyline
7 p.m. Friday
Crest Ridge vs. Linn
7 p.m. Friday
Russellville vs. Cole Camp
7 p.m. Friday
Gallatin vs. Maysville/Winston Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 1 football bracket
Class 8-Man
Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op vs. Jasper
7 p.m. Friday
Rich Hill/Hume Co-op vs. Osceola
7 p.m. Friday
Northland Christian vs. DeKalb
7 p.m. Friday
Plattsburg vs. Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
Mound City vs. Tarkio
7 p.m. Friday
North Andrew vs. South Holt
7 p.m. Friday
St. Paul Lutheran vs. Sweet Springs
7 p.m. Friday
Slater vs. Keytesville/Northwestern Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
Orrick vs. Santa Fe
7 p.m. Friday
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Southwest
7 p.m. Friday
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison vs. King City/Union Star Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison
7 p.m. Friday
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op vs. Stanbury
7 p.m. Friday
Knox County vs. Princeton/Mercer Co-op
7 p.m. Friday
2024 MHSAA Class 8-Man football bracket
