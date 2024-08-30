Missouri high school football scores, live updates (8/30/2024)
The 2024 Missouri high school football season kicks off Friday night with several big matchups across the state, including No. 10 Hillsboro vs. No. 16 MICDS.
You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive/SI Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
In Friday night's biggest MSHSAA games, No. 1 Cardinal Ritter faces No. 11 Jackson and No. 17 Helias faces No. 22 Hannibal. Cardinal Ritter starts the 2024 season as the top team in the SBLive/SI Missouri Power 25 high school football rankings.
Here's a guide to following all of the Missouri high school football action on Friday (August 30, 2024).
