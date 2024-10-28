Predicting every 2024 Missouri high school football Class 5 district winner
Class 5 is loaded this season. From traditional powers like Cardinal Ritter to Eureka down through Cape Central and at Platte County, there are talented teams in the state.
Playoffs start November 1st and SBLive is previewing all the top teams, matchups, and more starting with Class 5.
We’re also identifying a sleeper within each district. This can be a team who has a high ceiling or has surpassed expectations during the regular season.
Class 5, District 1
Winner: Cardinal Ritter (7-1)
Ritter is the team to beat on this list. Their offensive trio of Carson Boyd, Jamarion Parker, and DJ Miller will be too much for most to contain. On defense they’re experienced and play fast. With this being said, Lutheran North defeated the Lions 50-48 last week. They get every team's best shot.
Sleeper: Cape Central (8-1)
Cape Central is a tough, physical, running team who uses a committee backfield. Keyshawn Boyd is their star on offense. The 2026 RB prospect gets better as the game goes on. Controlling the clock and leaning on an athletic defense has led them to another strong season.
Class 5, District 2
Winner: Eureka (9-0)
Eureka feels like a motivated team and different from last season in a number of ways. They’ve answered the call each time a challenge has been presented. Their senior class is one of the best in Missouri. A hard nosed group with momentum. Trevor Codak and Jack Lange are their stars.
Sleeper: Lafayette (8-1)
Lafayette will have their eyes set on a potential rematch with Eureka down the road. If that’s in the cards it’ll be an interesting game. The Lancers had unforced errors during their regular season contest. Robby Preckel is an outstanding player for their offense amassing 889 yards during the regular season.
Class 5, District 3
Winner: MICDS (7-2)
The Rams are a battle tested unit with a handful of great seniors. Brian Gould is the do-it-all threat on offense. He can pass, run, or catch. Iowa commit Lucas Allgeyer plays both sides of the ball. Fred Bouchard has championship pedigree as a coach.
Sleeper: Hazelwood East (8-1)
Hazelwood East has been excellent the past two seasons. Their ability to run with multiple players in the backfield causes confusion. An option based offense. On defense they have great secondary play. The Spartans are a talented roster hungry to prove something throughout the state.
Class 5, District 4
Winner: Fort Zumwalt North (9-0)
The most impressive thing about Fort Zumwalt North is their balanced rushing attack. No other team in the state has seven players with 3+ TDs on the ground. They use motion, a host of backs, and different formations to keep the defense off balance. They’re undefeated to this point winning by large margins.
Sleeper: Liberty (6-3)
Liberty is a team capable of causing a major upset. A big reason why is the play of Jaylen Mack. Their senior playmaker has 1544 yards and 23 TDs on the season. He can run or catch out of the backfield. A star player for the Eagles.
Class 5, District 5
Winner: Helias (8-1)
Helias is a team built around strong play in the trenches. They run the ball effectively, stop the run on defense, and have an excellent prospect in Will Kemna. The Kansas State commit sets a tone. Helias is a team capable of making a deep run.
Sleeper: Capital City (6-3)
Capital City is just minutes away from Helias. Their potential district championship game would be a massive game in town. Both sides have strengths that could cause problems for the other. Jaylen Thomas is an excellent running back for the Cavaliers.
Class 5, District 6
Winner: Branson (9-0)
Branson has controlled their region so far this season. They’re winning games by an average margin of 34 points. No team in the state has challenged them to this point. A talented roster with excellent coaching. Keep an eye on the Pirates.
Sleeper: Republic (7-2)
Republic has played a tough schedule regionally. They’re battle tested and know what it takes to win with the roster they have. A potential matchup vs. Branson would be the perfect setting for an upset. 2027 prospect Kieran Govan has a bright future.
Class 5, District 7
Winner: Carthage (7-1)
Carthage is a defensive oriented team that has limited opposing teams scoring all season long. A major reason why is the ability of Landon Bland. The 2026 prospect has a host of programs recruiting him such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Mizzou, and Illinois.
Sleeper: Grain Valley (6-3)
Grain Valley is the selection here in a district that’s wide open. Their offensive skill players create mismatches all over the field. A balanced offense that blends the run and pass well. David Allie is a great coach with experience.
Class 5, District 8
Winner: Platte County (9-0)
Platte County has been tremendous for the past few seasons. This all led to a 9-0 record and a chance to make history this year. Rocco Marriott is the quarterback and he has an elite tight end in Jack Utz. Many in the Kansas City region believe they can win it all.
Sleeper: St. Pius X (8-1)
St. Pius X is the other team to watch. A deep roster with experience, great coaching, and a history of winning. They can air it out on offense. Explosive and capable of scoring with limited plays. The Warriors have scored 50+ points six times this season. An x-factor in the district.