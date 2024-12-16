High School

Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/16/2024)

Lee’s Summit jumps 11 spots to No. 7; Nixa, Blue Springs South and Liberty North enter the Top 25

Sean West

The Lee's Summit Tigers are off to a 4-0 start and they jumped 11 spots in this week's Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings to No. 7.
Lee’s Summit cruises into the Top 10. Rock Bridge lands at 8th following an undefeated start. Keep an eye out for Logan-Rogersville in  Class 4. Blue Springs South and Liberty North are new programs added to the rankings. 

1. Oak Park (6-1) 

Previous rank: 1

Oak Park has played a difficult schedule taking care of top Midwest programs with convincing wins. They defeated Vashon by a score of 71-62 at the Norm Stewart Classic. 

2. Chaminade (4-2) 

Previous rank: 2

Chaminade has tested themselves vs. a tough national schedule. The Red Devils got 2nd place at the Gonzaga DC Classic earning a key win vs. Roman Catholic in the process. 

3. De Smet (4-1) 

Previous rank: 5

De Smet has continued to build off their state championship last season. They’re winning in convincing fashion. Junior wing Jordan Boyd leads the team in scoring. 

4. Vashon (7-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Norm Stewart Classic provided a platform for Vashon to play a top Class 6 team (Oak Park). It was their first loss of the season. Missouri State signee Trey Williams is averaging 19.8 PPG. 

5. Principa (4-0)

Previous rank: 4

The tests have been getting tougher for Principa. They’re still undefeated with a young core playing a bulk of the minutes. 

6. Sikeston (6-0)

Previous rank: 6

Sikeston has held strong, dominating their region of the state. This week will provide a top matchup vs. 5th ranked Principia on Sunday.

7. Lee’s Summit (4-0)

Previous rank: 18

It’s early but a 4-0 start and winning the Webster Groves Tournament vs. top competition will lead to a major rise in the rankings. 

8. Rock Bridge (5-0)

Previous rank: 13

Rock Bridge won two tough games at the Norm Stewart Classic moving to 5-0 on the season. They’re looking like a factor in Class 6.

9. Kickapoo (4-2)

Previous rank: 11

Kickapoo has played one of the toughest schedules in the state. This week they earned wins over Staley, Blue Valley Northwest, and lost a close game to Shawnee Mission Northwest, the top team in Kansas. 

10. Webster Groves (3-1)

Previous rank: 7

Despite a loss to Lee’s Summit, the Statesmen are still a strong team with talent on the roster. A Top 10 team to this point in the season. 

11. Vianney (4-1)

Previous rank: 14

Vianney is a dangerous team who can beat just about anybody when the shots are falling. Senior guard Luke Walsh is averaging 39.8 PPG on 25 made threes (50%). 

12. Raytown (5-0)

Previous rank: 15

Raytown are having a great season. The Bluejays are still undefeated and feature one of the best backcourts in Missouri led by Larry Porter IV and Ramelo Smith. 

13. Rockhurst (5-1)

Previous rank: 19

Rockhurst won a big matchup vs. Lee’s Summit North in tournament play which will be replayed with a regular season matchup tonight on December 16th. 

14. Battle (4-1)

Previous rank: 9

The Spartans schedule is starting to heat up with games vs. Kickapoo, Har-Ber (AR), and Montgomery County on the horizon. 

15. Lee’s Summit North (5-1)

Previous rank: 10

Despite a loss to Rockhurst, the Broncos are one of the best teams in Class 6. They have the pieces to make a deep playoff run. 

16. Logan-Rogersville (4-0)

Previous rank: 20

Rogersville looks like one of the best teams in Class 4. They defeated Ozark in a big SWMO matchup. 

17. Westminster (5-0)

Previous rank: 17

Dale Ribble is one of the best coaches in Missouri. His team is clicking on all cylniders. 

18. Ladue (6-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Rams remain undefeated. Their win over MICDS will help boost rankings. A well-rounded team with strong coaching. 

19. Nixa (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Nixa is clicking and the season is young. This team is led by Adam McKnight who has had limited practice time (football). 

20. Republic (4-0)

Previous rank: 23

Republic will have a chance to prove themselves vs. top competition at the Blue and Gold Tournament coming up. A championship will significantly boost their ranking given strength of schedule. 

21. Jefferson City (5-1)

Previous rank: 24

It’s shaping up to be another great season for the Jays. New coaching and a strong returning core has guided them this season.

22. Blue Springs South (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Jaguars are a sleeper out of Kansas City. They have guards, athletic forwards, and play a team first brand of basketball.

23. Rolla (5-1)

Previous rank: 25

Rola will win a lot of games. They play the right way and have guard talent. Winning big gaems will be the key. 

24. Liberty North (5-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

A new addition to the list. This team is well coached and have some intriguing prospects. Among them is senior Jack Huyser, a 6’5 sniper from three. 

25. Father Tolton (1-3)

Previous rank: 12

Tolton will be given the benefit of the doubt given their talent level. Aaron Rowe, Exavier Wilson, and Blake Pingeton are a three headed monster. They have a chance to earn big wins in the coming weeks. 

