Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/16/2024)
Lee’s Summit cruises into the Top 10. Rock Bridge lands at 8th following an undefeated start. Keep an eye out for Logan-Rogersville in Class 4. Blue Springs South and Liberty North are new programs added to the rankings.
1. Oak Park (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
Oak Park has played a difficult schedule taking care of top Midwest programs with convincing wins. They defeated Vashon by a score of 71-62 at the Norm Stewart Classic.
2. Chaminade (4-2)
Previous rank: 2
Chaminade has tested themselves vs. a tough national schedule. The Red Devils got 2nd place at the Gonzaga DC Classic earning a key win vs. Roman Catholic in the process.
3. De Smet (4-1)
Previous rank: 5
De Smet has continued to build off their state championship last season. They’re winning in convincing fashion. Junior wing Jordan Boyd leads the team in scoring.
4. Vashon (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Norm Stewart Classic provided a platform for Vashon to play a top Class 6 team (Oak Park). It was their first loss of the season. Missouri State signee Trey Williams is averaging 19.8 PPG.
5. Principa (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
The tests have been getting tougher for Principa. They’re still undefeated with a young core playing a bulk of the minutes.
6. Sikeston (6-0)
Previous rank: 6
Sikeston has held strong, dominating their region of the state. This week will provide a top matchup vs. 5th ranked Principia on Sunday.
7. Lee’s Summit (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
It’s early but a 4-0 start and winning the Webster Groves Tournament vs. top competition will lead to a major rise in the rankings.
8. Rock Bridge (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Rock Bridge won two tough games at the Norm Stewart Classic moving to 5-0 on the season. They’re looking like a factor in Class 6.
9. Kickapoo (4-2)
Previous rank: 11
Kickapoo has played one of the toughest schedules in the state. This week they earned wins over Staley, Blue Valley Northwest, and lost a close game to Shawnee Mission Northwest, the top team in Kansas.
10. Webster Groves (3-1)
Previous rank: 7
Despite a loss to Lee’s Summit, the Statesmen are still a strong team with talent on the roster. A Top 10 team to this point in the season.
11. Vianney (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Vianney is a dangerous team who can beat just about anybody when the shots are falling. Senior guard Luke Walsh is averaging 39.8 PPG on 25 made threes (50%).
12. Raytown (5-0)
Previous rank: 15
Raytown are having a great season. The Bluejays are still undefeated and feature one of the best backcourts in Missouri led by Larry Porter IV and Ramelo Smith.
13. Rockhurst (5-1)
Previous rank: 19
Rockhurst won a big matchup vs. Lee’s Summit North in tournament play which will be replayed with a regular season matchup tonight on December 16th.
14. Battle (4-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Spartans schedule is starting to heat up with games vs. Kickapoo, Har-Ber (AR), and Montgomery County on the horizon.
15. Lee’s Summit North (5-1)
Previous rank: 10
Despite a loss to Rockhurst, the Broncos are one of the best teams in Class 6. They have the pieces to make a deep playoff run.
16. Logan-Rogersville (4-0)
Previous rank: 20
Rogersville looks like one of the best teams in Class 4. They defeated Ozark in a big SWMO matchup.
17. Westminster (5-0)
Previous rank: 17
Dale Ribble is one of the best coaches in Missouri. His team is clicking on all cylniders.
18. Ladue (6-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Rams remain undefeated. Their win over MICDS will help boost rankings. A well-rounded team with strong coaching.
19. Nixa (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Nixa is clicking and the season is young. This team is led by Adam McKnight who has had limited practice time (football).
20. Republic (4-0)
Previous rank: 23
Republic will have a chance to prove themselves vs. top competition at the Blue and Gold Tournament coming up. A championship will significantly boost their ranking given strength of schedule.
21. Jefferson City (5-1)
Previous rank: 24
It’s shaping up to be another great season for the Jays. New coaching and a strong returning core has guided them this season.
22. Blue Springs South (3-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Jaguars are a sleeper out of Kansas City. They have guards, athletic forwards, and play a team first brand of basketball.
23. Rolla (5-1)
Previous rank: 25
Rola will win a lot of games. They play the right way and have guard talent. Winning big gaems will be the key.
24. Liberty North (5-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A new addition to the list. This team is well coached and have some intriguing prospects. Among them is senior Jack Huyser, a 6’5 sniper from three.
25. Father Tolton (1-3)
Previous rank: 12
Tolton will be given the benefit of the doubt given their talent level. Aaron Rowe, Exavier Wilson, and Blake Pingeton are a three headed monster. They have a chance to earn big wins in the coming weeks.