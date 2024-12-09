Vote: Who was the 2024 Montana Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the Northwest region and to the great state of Montana and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Montana Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of six worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Merek Mihelish, QB, Capital
In collecting numerous awards around the state, how about we nominate the signal caller to see what those in Montana think? The Montana Tech commitment finished a terrific senior campaign completing 168-of-230 passes for 2,862 yards, 34 touchdowns and just a mere three interceptions. Also rushed for 850 yards and scored eight times.
Stockton Oxarart, QB, Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson
Hard to leave off Oxarart after the kind of season he had for Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dodson this fall. Through 13 games, the quarterback completed 158-of-218 passes for 2,822 yards, 41 touchdowns and just a mere four picks.
Luke Oxarart, RB/S, Jefferson
Yes, the cousins are both on this list for good reason, too. Luke's cousin, Stockton, has had a stellar 2024 campaign, but we can't leave off the 2-way star for Jefferson. Oxarart finished the season rushing for 1,657 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns. At strong safety, the senior tallied 115 tackles and picked off six passes.
Kobe Dorcheus, RB/LB, Glacier
Whether Dorcheus needed to run the ball, catch it or make some tackles, the two-way player was everywhere for Glacier. Dorcheus ended the season rushing for 1,726 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. On defense, the senior made 18 tackles, 4.5 for loss and five sacks.
Carter Dahlke, WR/CB, Gallatin
Another 2-way player that piled up some strong numbers this past season was Dahlke for Gallatin. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound dynamo on offense hauled in 58 passes for 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 648 yards on 66 carries and seven scores. Flipping over to defense, Dahlke tallied 65 total tackles, 10.5 for loss, seven sacks and deflected away nine pass.
Follow SBLive Montana throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi