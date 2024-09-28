4-star Oregon Ducks CB commit shows elite WR skills on long TD
Brandon Finney is one of the top 10 senior cornerbacks in the nation in high school football.
But the four-star Oregon Ducks commit showed some serious "O" on Friday night in McDonogh's win over St. Mary's in Baltimore, Maryland.
After grabbing a short pass, he blows by one defender, jukes another, sprints for the sideline and starts drawing raised arms from teammates who knew he wouldn't be caught:
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound future cornerback committed to Oregon in June, but he was on the Michigan sideline against Texas earlier this month.
Long thought to be a Penn State Nittany Lions lean, Finney chose Oregon over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and others.
Wherever he lands, he showed Friday night that he can play either side of the ball. Here he is locking down a St. Mary's receiver:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.