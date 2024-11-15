Detroit Catholic Central vs. Belleville: Live score, updates from Michigan football playoffs
One of the best high school football games in the country Friday night is happening in Michigan when Belleville hosts Detroit Catholic Central.
The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the regional finals on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16.
Michigan (MHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
Follow along here for live updates as Bryce Underwood tries to steer Belleville past undefeated Detroit Catholic Central.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:50 p.m. ET Friday, November 15.
Refresh this page for live updates once the game starts.
Belleville vs. Detroit Catholic Central live playoff updates
Updates will be placed here after kickoff.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports