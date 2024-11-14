High School

How Good Was Lakers' Star LeBron James In High School?

As James enters his 22nd season and approaches age 40, we look back at his high school career game-by-game

St. Vincent-St. Mary LeBron James is introduced before his team faced Buchtel High School last year (2001) at Rhodes Arena at the University of Akron Campus in Akron OH.
St. Vincent-St. Mary LeBron James is introduced before his team faced Buchtel High School last year (2001) at Rhodes Arena at the University of Akron Campus in Akron OH. / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

Longevity has been one of the most impressive attributes when looking back at the basketball career of Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James.

James is currently in his 22nd season playing in the NBA, coming straight out of high school and into the association back in 2003. It seems like ages ago when James played at St. Vincent-St. Marys (Ohio) before becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Could next season be James' last in the NBA? ESPN's Shams Charania weighed in on Thursday that it could be the star's final campaign, possibly to wait for his son, Bryce, to graduate high school.

With the tip-off of the 2024-2025 NBA season fully underway and just over a month away from LeBron's 40th birthday (December 30th), we take a look back at his high school basketball career and every single performance.

LeBron James high school statistics (Points/Rebounds/Assists) game-by-game at St. Vincent-St. Mary

1999-2000 (Freshman)

Dec. 3 vs. Cuyahoga Falls: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland Central Catholic: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 7 vs. Garfield: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 17 vs. Benedictine: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Redford: 18 points, 8 reounds, 2 assists

Dec. 28 vs. Mansfield Temple Christian: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

Dec. 30 vs. Mapleton: 21 points, 3 rebounds

Jan. 4 vs. Central-Hower: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 7 vs. Massillion: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 11 vs. Padua: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists

Jan. 12 vs. Maple Heights: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Jan. 14 vs. Linsly Academy (West Virginia): 17 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists

Jan. 15 vs. Western Reserve Academy: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Jan. 25 vs. Youngstown Ursuline: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Jan. 28 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Feb. 1 vs. Coventry: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Feb. 5 vs. Ashland Crestview: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists

Feb. 15 vs. CVCA: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Feb. 23 vs. Youngstown Rayen: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Feb. 27 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Playoffs

Mar. 3 vs. Loudonville: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 6 vs. Hillsdale: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Mar. 11 vs. Waynedale: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Mar. 16 vs. Newton Falls: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Mar. 18 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 18 points, 6 rebouns, 5 assists

Mar. 24 vs. Canal Winchester: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

Mar. 25 vs. Jamestown Greeneview: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Season averages: 18 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals, 1.0 blocks

2000-2001 (Sophomore)

Dec. 3 vs. Cape Henry: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 6 vs. Garfield: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Dec. 9 vs. Orange: 25 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists

Dec. 16 vs. Racine Case (Wisconsin): 29 points 5 rebounds, 8 assists

Dec. 17 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Dec. 19 vs. Cleveland Central Catholic: 21 points, 6 points, 9 assists

Dec. 29 vs. Ashland Crestview: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists

Jan. 5 vs. Massillon: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists

Jan. 7. vs. Kennedy Christian (Pennsylvania): 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 13 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 33 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 19 vs. Youngstown Rayen: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 25 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 28 vs. Buchtel: 33 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Feb. 2 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists

Feb. 3 vs. Benedectine: 41 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Feb. 10 vs. Youngstown Ursuline: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists

Feb. 11 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists

Feb. 16 vs. Western Reserve Academy: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Feb. 21 vs. George Jr. Republic: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Feb. 25 vs. Central-Hower: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Playoffs

Mar. 3 vs. United Local: 19 poins, 9 rebounds, 5 assists

Mar. 5 vs. Lisbon David Anderson: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists

Mar. 9 vs. N. Middletown Springfield: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 15 vs. Hillsdale: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 17 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 22 vs. Haviland Wayne Trace: 29 points, 9 rebounds

Mar. 24 vs. Casstown Miami East: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists

Season averages: 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.7 steals, 1.6 blocks

2001-2002 (Junior)

Nov. 30 vs. Avon Lake: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists

Dec. 1 vs. Germantown Academy (Pennsylvania): 38 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists

Dec. 9 vs. St. Louis Vashon (Missouri): 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 15 vs. Louisville Male (Kentucky): 37 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

Dec. 22 vs. Cincinnatti Roger Bacon: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Dec. 23 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 43 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists

Dec. 28 vs. St. Benedict (New Jersey): 18 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists

Dec. 30 vs. Amityville (New York): 39 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Jan. 6 vs. University School: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist

Jan. 11 vs. Franklin (Pennsylvania): 22 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists

Jan. 13 vs. Brush: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists

Jan. 18 vs. East Liverpool: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists

Jan. 20 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists

Jan. 25 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists

Jan. 27 vs. Buchtel: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists

Feb. 3 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Feb. 10 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists

Feb. 17 vs. George Jr. Republic (Pennsylvania): 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist

Feb. 20 vs. Orange: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists

Feb. 24 vs. Central-Hower: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists

Playoffs

Mar. 1 vs. Firelands: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Mar. 6 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 9 vs. Central-Hower: 32 points, 17 rebounds, 8 assists

Mar. 13 vs. Warrensville Heights: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists

Mar. 16 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf: 21 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists

Mar. 21 vs. Poland Seminary: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 23 vs. Cincinnatti Roger Bacon: 32 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

Season averages: 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.7 blocks

2002-2003 (Senior)

Nov. 30 vs. Wellston: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 1 vs. George Jr. Republic: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists

Dec. 7 vs. Chicago Julian (Illinois): 15 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists

Dec. 12 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 31 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists

Dec. 15 vs. New Castle (Pennsylvania): 32 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists

Dec. 17 vs. Willard: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Dec. 22 vs. Strawberry Mansion (Pennsylvania): 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Jan. 4 vs. Mater Dei (California): 21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists

Jan. 7 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 40 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Jan. 12 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 30 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists

Jan. 14 vs. Mentor: 50 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists

Jan. 20 vs. R.J. Reynolds (North Carolina): 32 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists

Jan. 24 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists

Jan. 26 vs. Buchtel: 25 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists

Feb. 2 vs. Canton McKinley: Rule ineligible to play

Feb. 8 vs. Los Angeles Westchester: 52 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Feb. 14 vs. Zanesville: 46 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

Feb. 16 vs. Kettering Alter: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists

Feb. 24: Rule ineligible to play

Playoffs

Feb. 28 vs. Kenmore: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 4 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists

Mar. 8 vs. Central-Hower: 41 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

Mar. 13 vs. Tallmadge: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists

Mar. 15 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists

Mar. 21 vs. Canton South: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Mar. 22 vs. Kettering Alter: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists

Season averages: 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.9 steals, 1.9 blocks

