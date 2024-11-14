How Good Was Lakers' Star LeBron James In High School?
Longevity has been one of the most impressive attributes when looking back at the basketball career of Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James.
James is currently in his 22nd season playing in the NBA, coming straight out of high school and into the association back in 2003. It seems like ages ago when James played at St. Vincent-St. Marys (Ohio) before becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.
Could next season be James' last in the NBA? ESPN's Shams Charania weighed in on Thursday that it could be the star's final campaign, possibly to wait for his son, Bryce, to graduate high school.
With the tip-off of the 2024-2025 NBA season fully underway and just over a month away from LeBron's 40th birthday (December 30th), we take a look back at his high school basketball career and every single performance.
LeBron James high school statistics (Points/Rebounds/Assists) game-by-game at St. Vincent-St. Mary
1999-2000 (Freshman)
Dec. 3 vs. Cuyahoga Falls: 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 4 vs. Cleveland Central Catholic: 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 7 vs. Garfield: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 17 vs. Benedictine: 27 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Redford: 18 points, 8 reounds, 2 assists
Dec. 28 vs. Mansfield Temple Christian: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
Dec. 30 vs. Mapleton: 21 points, 3 rebounds
Jan. 4 vs. Central-Hower: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 7 vs. Massillion: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 11 vs. Padua: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists
Jan. 12 vs. Maple Heights: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Jan. 14 vs. Linsly Academy (West Virginia): 17 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists
Jan. 15 vs. Western Reserve Academy: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Jan. 25 vs. Youngstown Ursuline: 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Jan. 28 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
Feb. 1 vs. Coventry: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Feb. 5 vs. Ashland Crestview: 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists
Feb. 15 vs. CVCA: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Feb. 23 vs. Youngstown Rayen: 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Feb. 27 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 27 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Playoffs
Mar. 3 vs. Loudonville: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 6 vs. Hillsdale: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Mar. 11 vs. Waynedale: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
Mar. 16 vs. Newton Falls: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
Mar. 18 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 18 points, 6 rebouns, 5 assists
Mar. 24 vs. Canal Winchester: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
Mar. 25 vs. Jamestown Greeneview: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
Season averages: 18 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals, 1.0 blocks
2000-2001 (Sophomore)
Dec. 3 vs. Cape Henry: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 6 vs. Garfield: 34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Dec. 9 vs. Orange: 25 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists
Dec. 16 vs. Racine Case (Wisconsin): 29 points 5 rebounds, 8 assists
Dec. 17 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Dec. 19 vs. Cleveland Central Catholic: 21 points, 6 points, 9 assists
Dec. 29 vs. Ashland Crestview: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists
Jan. 5 vs. Massillon: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists
Jan. 7. vs. Kennedy Christian (Pennsylvania): 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 13 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 33 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 19 vs. Youngstown Rayen: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 25 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 28 vs. Buchtel: 33 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Feb. 2 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists
Feb. 3 vs. Benedectine: 41 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Feb. 10 vs. Youngstown Ursuline: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists
Feb. 11 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 27 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists
Feb. 16 vs. Western Reserve Academy: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
Feb. 21 vs. George Jr. Republic: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Feb. 25 vs. Central-Hower: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists
Playoffs
Mar. 3 vs. United Local: 19 poins, 9 rebounds, 5 assists
Mar. 5 vs. Lisbon David Anderson: 31 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists
Mar. 9 vs. N. Middletown Springfield: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 15 vs. Hillsdale: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 17 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 30 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 22 vs. Haviland Wayne Trace: 29 points, 9 rebounds
Mar. 24 vs. Casstown Miami East: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
Season averages: 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.7 steals, 1.6 blocks
2001-2002 (Junior)
Nov. 30 vs. Avon Lake: 28 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists
Dec. 1 vs. Germantown Academy (Pennsylvania): 38 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists
Dec. 9 vs. St. Louis Vashon (Missouri): 26 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 15 vs. Louisville Male (Kentucky): 37 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists
Dec. 22 vs. Cincinnatti Roger Bacon: 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Dec. 23 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 43 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
Dec. 28 vs. St. Benedict (New Jersey): 18 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists
Dec. 30 vs. Amityville (New York): 39 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists
Jan. 6 vs. University School: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist
Jan. 11 vs. Franklin (Pennsylvania): 22 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists
Jan. 13 vs. Brush: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists
Jan. 18 vs. East Liverpool: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists
Jan. 20 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists
Jan. 25 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists
Jan. 27 vs. Buchtel: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists
Feb. 3 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Feb. 10 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
Feb. 17 vs. George Jr. Republic (Pennsylvania): 20 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist
Feb. 20 vs. Orange: 33 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists
Feb. 24 vs. Central-Hower: 24 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists
Playoffs
Mar. 1 vs. Firelands: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Mar. 6 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 9 vs. Central-Hower: 32 points, 17 rebounds, 8 assists
Mar. 13 vs. Warrensville Heights: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists
Mar. 16 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf: 21 points, 16 rebounds, 9 assists
Mar. 21 vs. Poland Seminary: 32 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 23 vs. Cincinnatti Roger Bacon: 32 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists
Season averages: 28.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.7 blocks
2002-2003 (Senior)
Nov. 30 vs. Wellston: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 1 vs. George Jr. Republic: 21 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists
Dec. 7 vs. Chicago Julian (Illinois): 15 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists
Dec. 12 vs. Oak Hill Academy (Virginia): 31 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists
Dec. 15 vs. New Castle (Pennsylvania): 32 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists
Dec. 17 vs. Willard: 36 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Dec. 22 vs. Strawberry Mansion (Pennsylvania): 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Jan. 4 vs. Mater Dei (California): 21 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists
Jan. 7 vs. Villa Angela-St. Joseph: 40 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Jan. 12 vs. Detroit Redford (Michigan): 30 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists
Jan. 14 vs. Mentor: 50 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists
Jan. 20 vs. R.J. Reynolds (North Carolina): 32 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
Jan. 24 vs. Walsh Jesuit: 30 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists
Jan. 26 vs. Buchtel: 25 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists
Feb. 2 vs. Canton McKinley: Rule ineligible to play
Feb. 8 vs. Los Angeles Westchester: 52 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Feb. 14 vs. Zanesville: 46 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists
Feb. 16 vs. Kettering Alter: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists
Feb. 24: Rule ineligible to play
Playoffs
Feb. 28 vs. Kenmore: 30 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 4 vs. Archbishop Hoban: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists
Mar. 8 vs. Central-Hower: 41 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists
Mar. 13 vs. Tallmadge: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists
Mar. 15 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists
Mar. 21 vs. Canton South: 19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Mar. 22 vs. Kettering Alter: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists
Season averages: 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.9 steals, 1.9 blocks
