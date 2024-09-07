Live score updates: St. Joseph's Prep vs. Erasmus Hall in Pennsylvania-NY high school football
It's Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn in high school football Saturday night in Pennsylvania as St. Joseph's Prep hosts Erasmus Hall.
Both teams are coming off a loss, but St. Joe's Prep remained in the national SBLive/SI Top 25 after losing to fellow nationally ranked St. Edward (Ohio), which lost earlier Saturday to Boyle County (Kentucky).
Erasmus Hall lost 20-7 last week to Cardinal Hayes (New York).
The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Norristown Area High School in the Philadelphia area.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts at about 7 p.m. ET.
PREGAME
St. Joseph's Prep played last week against St. Edward without four-star Ohio State DT commit Maxwell Roy, who was recovering from a knee injury.
Freshman WR Jett Harrison, son of Marvin and brother of Marvin Jr., made his high school football debut, catching four passes for 57 yards.
Erasmus Hall has a huge threat in the vertical passing game with 6-foot-4 junior Lyrick Samuel, who's committed to Penn State.
The Dutchmen's defense is anchored by three-star senior DE Caden Brown (Syracuse commit) and three-star senior DT Aaris Bethea (Rutgers commit).
