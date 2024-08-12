Vote: Which was national high school boys sports play of the year in spring 2024?
As we officially shift to fall sports this week, it's time to pick the national play of the year from the 2024 spring season in high school boys sports.
The SBLive/SI staff watched a bunch of highlights throughout the high school spring sports season and picked our top 10 plays of the week every week.
We took our 10 weekly winners and compiled them into one big highlight reel.
Check out the video and vote in the poll below to choose the best of the best from the spring 2024 high school sports season.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Austin Riggs, Van Buren (Arkansas)
Makes a one-handed touchdown grab in football team’s spring game.
2. Dominic Leoni, Viera (Florida)
Slick slide into home completes inside-the-park grand slam.
3. George Starr, Delsea (New Jersey)
Pitcher executes the hidden-ball trick to perfection to end the game.
4. Jonah Hatchett, Bremen (Georgia)
Steals second, third and finally home in the same inning.
5. Luis Bravo, Pelham (Alabama)
Bicycle-kick assist to Elder Esquivel, who heads it in.
6. Mateo Heredia, El Segundo (California)
Makes nonchalant, no-look, behind-the back catch on the mound.
7. Paul Mattei, Norton (Ohio)
Diving catch in center field saves a run.
8. Randy Ruiz, Windermere (Florida)
Full-extension diving catch sends team to the state championship game.
9. Sean Sanchez, Foothill (California)
Steals ball from the goalie and scores a no-look goal.
10. Zachary Malvasio, St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
Three-run homer keys 7-4 upset of nationally ranked Stoneman Douglas.
—
