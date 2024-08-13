Vote: Who is the best high school defensive back in the nation in 2024?
Last week, in the run-up to the 2024 high school football season, we featured the 20 best defensive backs in the nation.
Now we're turning to SBLive/SI readers to decide which of those 20 will be the best high school DB in America this season.
Check out our write-ups on every player and vote in the poll below.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
Dorian Brew, sr., Conroe (Texas)
Brew started his high school football career with Northmont (Ohio) but moved to Houston before his junior year. The big (6-foot-2) and fast (was a star sprinter for the Conroe track team last spring) corner committed to the Oregon Ducks in June.
Adonyss Currie, sr., Quartz Hill (California)
Currie starred on offense, defense and special teams as a junior, but he'll be a DB at Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2 track star (sprints, hurdles) finished 2023 with 35 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions (one for a TD), a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups on defense. He also scored 10 touchdowns on offense and one on a kickoff return.
Faheem Delane, sr., Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)
A big safety at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Delane helped Our Lady of Good Counsel to a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship in 2023. The Ohio State commit finished the season with 69 tackles and 18 pass breakups.
Shamari Earls, sr., Dale (Virginia)
Yet another big corner (6-foot-2) who's also a track star (sprints, high jump, long jump), Earls finished the 2023 season with three interceptions on defense, scored eight touchdowns on offense and another on special teams. He's committed to Georgia.
Justice Fitzpatrick, jr., St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
The younger brother of Pittsburgh Steeler Minkah Fitzpatrick should be one of the best juniors in the country this season at any position. The uncommitted cornerback had 13 tackles and two interceptions in limited snaps last year for loaded St. Thomas Aquinas, but expect big-time production as a junior if teams throw at him.
Tae Harris, sr., Cedartown (Georgia)
A 6-foot, 195-pound versatile athlete who can play safety or cornerback, Harris committed to Clemson in March. He had 44 tackles, three forced fumbles and six pass breakups, plus 59 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore.
Trystan Haynes, sr., Carl Albert (Oklahoma)
Haynes is coming off a junior season where he racked up 51 tackles (four for loss), three interceptions, seven pass breakups and and three forced fumbles while also notching a 1,000-yard year as a receiver. The 6-foot-2 cornerback committed to Oklahoma in May.
Lagonza Hayward, sr., Toombs County (Georgia)
Hayward excelled on offense and defense last year for 2A Toombs County, but he'll be a safety at Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder finished 2023 with 48 tackles (three for loss), four pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He scored eight touchdowns on offense and one on special teams.
Dijon Lee, sr., Mission Viejo (California)
Everything about Lee screams five-star recruit. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and has a long, rangy body to make plays when the ball is in the air. The Alabama commit's length and strength is also good for press coverage on the line of scrimmage. Lee had 55 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions last season.
Chuck McDonald, sr., Mater Dei (California)
Another Alabama commit from Southern California, McDonald was a standout corner on the Monarchs' CIF-SS Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championship team in 2023. He had 34 tackles and a pick last season.
Trey McNutt, sr., Shaker Heights (Ohio)
A 6-foot, 180-pound safety, McNutt committed to the Oregon Ducks earlier this month. He finished his junior season with 61 tackles (three for loss), 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles, and he scored 12 touchdowns on offense.
Na’eem Offord, sr., Parker (Alabama)
Offord is a top 10 senior prospect regardless of position, and Ohio State added him to the Buckeyes' stacked class of commits in February. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound cornerback finished his junior season with five interceptions and four pass breakups.
DJ Pickett, sr., Zephyrhills (Florida)
Pickett plays offense and defense for Zephyrhills, putting up some strong numbers in 2023. The fleet-footed two-way dynamo had over 1,000 yards receiving and made 31 tackles at safety. He committed to LSU last month over Miami and Oregon.
Shane Rosenthal, sr., Newbury Park (California)
Rosenthal terrorizes defensive backs as a wide receiver, and perhaps he would terrorize himself on both ends if he could. The uncommitted, sticky-handed DB/WR had 12 interceptions and 122 catches last season.
Devin Sanchez, sr., North Shore (Texas)
Sanchez and Offord form a historically strong 1-2 punch of Ohio State cornerback recruits in the Class of 2025. He was a human highlight reel as a junior, leading North Shore to a 15-1 season and preseason national No. 11 ranking heading into 2024.
Victor Singleton, jr., Toledo Central Catholic (Ohio)
Singleton had four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four tackles for loss for a defense that allowed only 10.4 points per game. He helped lead Toledo Central Catholic to its second straight state championship.
Ivan Taylor, sr., West Orange (Florida)
Taylor enjoyed a strong junior season, making 45 tackles (six for loss) and one interception for the Warriors, who are known for producing Division I talent under coach Geno Thompson. He flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan in July.
Kainoa Winston, sr., Gonzaga (Washington, DC)
Winston has been a standout sprinter in Gonzaga's track program since his freshman year, and he'll take that sprinter speed to Michigan as a free safety.
Bralan Womack, jr., Hartfield Academy (Mississippi)
Womack was a big-play machine as a sophomore, scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver, two on defense and four on special teams. The 6-footer had seven interceptions playing safety, his expected position in college.
Mark Zackery IV, sr., Ben Davis (Indiana)
Zackery helped Ben Davis go 13-1 and win the Indiana Class 6A football championship in 2023 while playing cornerback, wide receiver and special teams. The Notre Dame commit also stars on the basketball court for Ben Davis.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports