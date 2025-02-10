Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-9. Voting closes on Monday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week candidates
1. Emily Arel, sr., Gilbert (Connecticut) basketball
Arel scored 12 of her 43 points in overtime as Gilbert rallied back to edge Northwestern, 75-68.
2. Zoey Blackwell, jr., Middleton (Idaho) basketball
Blackwell recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 10 assists, 10 steals and six rebounds as Middleton cruised to the Class 5A District 3 tournament title in an 85-31 romp over Columbia.
3. Abigail Bombard, sr., Immaculate Heart Central (New York) basketball
Bombard dominated with 39 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals in a 67-56 win over Thousand Islands.
4. Joslyn Bricker, jr., Warsaw (Indiana) basketball
Bricker netted a career-high 34 points in a 71-54 victory over Northridge.
5. Mandy Cardinal, jr., Garfield (Ohio) basketball
Cardinal exploded for 38 points — breaking the Garfield single-game record — in a 63-29 win over Brookfield. Cardinal also tallied eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
6. Aaliyah Chavez, sr., Monterey (Texas) basketball
Chavez had 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in an 84-39 rout of Palo Duro. The five-star point guard is averaging 35.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.
7. Lauren Flowers, sr., Carrollton (Illinois) basketball
Flowers, an Illinois State softball signee, erupted for 45 points — breaking the Carrollton single-game record — in a 90-29 victory over Bunker Hill.
8. Peyton Guay, sr., West Rutland (Vermont) basketball
Guay became the all-time leading scorer in Vermont girls basketball history in a 54-49 win over Hazen. The senior had 20 points in the win, giving her 2,117 and counting for her career.
9. Mya Hamilton, sr., Unioto (Ohio) basketball
Hamilton scored 31 points — including the 1,000th of her prep career — in an 81-32 rout of Paint Valley.
10. Oshauna Holland, jr., Stuart Cramer (North Carolina) basketball
Holland dominated with 34 points and 11 rebounds and hit the game-winning free throw as Stuart Cramer edged South Point, 57-56.
11. Brynecia Hugs, jr., Plenty Coups (Montana) basketball
Hugs exploded for 43 points as Plenty Coups blasted Roberts, 91-65.
12. Lucy Hynes, sr., Lockport (Illinois) basketball
Hynes had 30 points — a new career-high — five rebounds and six assists in a 67-46 win over Morris.
13. Jayla Laster, fr., Heritage (Michigan) basketball
Laster broke the Heritage single-game scoring record with 34 points in a 67-38 victory over Carman-Ainsworth.
14. Madison Marusic, sr., Herkimer (New York) basketball
Marusic did all she could in a 55-42 loss to Little Falls, netting 32 points.
15. Jewlya McCullon, sr., Old Forge (Pennsylvania) basketball
McCullon scored 28 points in a victory over Riverside.
16. Meredith Tippner, sr., Noblesville (Indiana) basketball
In her final career high school game, Tippner netted 33 points in a 61-52 sectional loss to Westfield. The Miami signee scored a Noblesville single-season record 623 points in 24 games as a senior.
17. Maddie Topa, sr., Northwestern (Connecticut) basketball
Topa shined in the 75-68 loss to Gilbert, putting up 48 points. She became the 23rd girls basketball player in Connecticut history to surpass 2,000 career points, joining Emily Arel.
