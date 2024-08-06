Nevada high school football: Class of 2025 top football recruits
The state of Nevada has churned out its fair share of athletes who now play in the NFL, including players such as Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Van Noy and Austin Corbett.
With the start of the 2024 Nevada high school football season less than two weeks away, now is a good time to talk about some players to keep an eye on this season who might be the next NFL stars to hail from The Silver State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Nevada's Class of 2025:
Nevada's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Derek Meadows - Wide receiver
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- National ranking: 32
- Position ranking: 6
- College: Committed to LSU
2. Seuseu Alofaituli - Interior offensive line
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 280 pounds
- National ranking: 56
- Position ranking: 2
- College: Committed to Miami
3. Douglas Utu - Interior offensive line
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 317 pounds
- National ranking: 101
- Position ranking: 4
- College: Committed to Tennessee
4. Alai Kalaniuvalu - Interior offensive line
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 300 pounds
- National ranking: 176
- Position ranking: 9
- College: Committed to Oregon
5. Christian Thatcher - Linebacker
- High school: Arbor View
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 27
- College: Committed to Utah
6. Landon McComber - Linebacker
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 210 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 43
- College: Committed to Stanford
7. JJ Buchanan - Athlete
- High school: Coronado
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 80
- College: Committed to Utah
8. Trey Glasper - Athlete
- High school: Green Valley
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 170 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 81
- College: Committed to Oregon State
9. Sean Craig - Safety
- High school: Liberty
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 105
- College: Committed to Oregon State
10. KJ Hallums - Interior offensive line
- High school: Bishop Gorman
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 280 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 88
- College: Committed to Hawaii
