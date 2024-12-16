Vote: Who should be the 2024 New Hampshire High School Football Defensive Player of the Year?
An outstanding 2024 New Hampshire high school football season has come to a close, with scores of outstanding performances to remember. But, who was the New Hampshire Defensive Player of the Year?
We ask you to help us decided by voting for one of the candidates we have highlighted below.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 pm.
REID LAMBERT, LB, Windham
An athletic linebacker with good speed and exceptional instincts, Lambert was part of a defense that helped 12th-seeded Windham upset fifth-seeded Salem 8-7 in the Division I first round, and held eventual Division I champion Pinkerton Academy to 14 points in the quarterfinals.
EMMIT NOSSAMAN, DL, Plymouth
Nossaman was selected as the Division II East Player of the Year. He can play both defensive tackle and defensive end, and finished the 2024 season with 57 tackles, five sacks and 12 QB pressures.
JAYDEN PARES, DB, Goffstown
An exceptional athlete who can play several positions, Pares had 43 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles as a senior. He was also an outstanding quarterback who accounted for 17 touchdowns (10 rushing).
DARIUS SMITH, DL, Nashua North
A four-year starter for the Titans, Smith excelled as both a pass rusher and a run-stopper. He recorded 15 sacks and 40 solo tackles during his senior season.
LUIS TOLEDO, DL, Souhegan
Toledo, a 5-foot-11, 230-pound two-way lineman, was among the key pieces on the Souhegan defense that played its best football in the postseason and helped the fourth-seeded Sabers win the Division II championship. Souhegan limited top-seeded Plymouth to seven points in the semifinals, and then held second-seeded Pelham to 11 points in the Division II championship game.
ALEX VILLA, LB, Londonderry
A 6-foot-5 senior, Villa was one of the most disruptive defensive players in the state. Known for his aggressiveness and ability to make big plays in pressure situations, Villa started in 26 games during his career with the Lancers.
DANIEL BATSTONE, LB, Exeter
Also a standout at running back, Batsone was one of three finalists for the Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award. He was selected to play in the New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game.
COLIN COUTURE, DL, Londonderry
Couture is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound dominant interior defensive lineman who earned a scholarship to play at the University of New Hampshire. He started in 25 games for a Londonderry program that reached the Division I championship game in each of the last four seasons.
SAM DULAC, DE/OLB, Exeter
Also a starter at tight end, Dulac was one of the key pieces on a defense that didn’t give up more than 12 points against an in-state opponent during un unbeaten regular season.
JOEY DYKSTRA, LB),John Stark
Dyktra recorded a team-high 136 tackles as a senior, including 77 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He also had four sacks and forced four fumbles.