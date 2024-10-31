New Jersey high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)
Another week of the 2024 New Jersey high school football season is in the rear-view mirror, and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
The Bergen Catholic Crusaders take over the No. 1 spot in the latest SFC - Super computer rankings after an important victory against St. Joseph Regional Friday. Just behind them in the No. 2 position are the Cedar Grove Panthers after dominating the Boonton Bombers with a 56-23 victory.
The latest Shore computer rankings have Toms River North staying at the head of the pack at No. 1 as they continue to stay undefeated after taking down Donovan Catholic.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest New Jersey football computer rankings, as of October 29, 2024:
NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
BIG CENTRAL
1. Somerville (10-0)
1.020 pts
2. Phillipsburg (7-1)
0.937 pts
3. Bernards (9-0)
0.922 pts
4. Woodbridge (9-0)
0.879 pts
5. Ridge (7-1)
0.879 pts
6. Johnson (8-1)
0.797 pts
7. Hillsborough (6-3)
0.769 pts
8. Cranford (6-2)
0.767 pts
9. New Providence (8-2)
0.766 pts
10. Summit (5-3)
0.732 pts
NJIC - NORTH JERSEY
1. Butler (8-0)
1.015 pts
2. Glen Rock (7-1)
0.875 pts
3. New Milford (6-2)
0.830 pts
4. St. Mary (7-2)
0.807 pts
5. Hasbrouck Heights (6-2)
0.794 pts
6. Lyndhurst (7-1)
0.743 pts
7. Becton (6-2)
0.673 pts
8. Rutherford (5-3)
0.592 pts
9. Pompton Lakes (4-4)
0.571 pts
10. Waldwick (4-4)
0.571 pts
SFC - SUPER
1. Bergen Catholic (7-1)
1.024 pts
2. Cedar Grove (9-0)
1.016 pts
3. NV - Demarest (8-0)
0.967 pts
4. Morris Knolls (8-0)
0.959 pts
5. DePaul Catholic (7-1)
0.929 pts
6. Pascack Valley (7-1)
0.908 pts
7. NV - Old Tappan (7-1)
0.904 pts
8. Hanover Park (7-1)
0.888 pts
9. West Morris Mendham (9-1)
0.886 pts
10. Delbarton (6-2)
0.885 pts
Shore
1. Toms River North (9-0)
1.060 pts
2. Rumson-Fair Haven (8-0)
1.006 pts
3. Brick Memorial (7-2)
0.883 pts
4. Middletown North (7-0)
0.878 pts
5. Point Pleasant Boro (7-2)
0.845 pts
6. Manchester Township (6-2)
0.807 pts
7. Shore Regional (8-0)
0.800 pts
8. Wall Township (6-1)
0.762 pts
9. Holmdel (7-1)
0.762 pts
10. Central Regional (8-1)
0.758 pts
WJFL - WEST JERSEY
1. Winslow Township (9-0)
1.026 pts
2. Hopewell Valley Central (9-0)
0.963 pts
3. Holy Spirit (7-1)
0.931 pts
4. Millville (6-2)
0.914 pts
5. Camden Catholic (8-0)
0.901 pts
6. Burlington Township (9-1)
0.883 pts
7. Camden (6-2)
0.866 pts
8. Washington Township (7-2)
0.841 pts
9. Glassboro (8-0)
0.838 pts
10. St. Augustine Prep (6-3)
0.837 pts
