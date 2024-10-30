New Jersey high school football playoff brackets; Scores, NJSIAA Updates
It's playoff time for New Jersey high school football with the brackets released in every group in Central, North and South Jersey.
High School On SI is your place to follow along live with each NJSIAA Group. We'll have in-game scores and every final as well instant updates to each bracket
Here are the New Jersey high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every classification. To access the bracket for each classification, click on the hyperlinks below.
2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 1 Football Championships
(1) Woodstown vs. (8) KIPP Cooper Norcross
(5) Pennsville Memorial vs. (4) Burlington City
(3) Middlesec vs. (6) Woodbury
(7) New Egypt vs. (2) Shore Regional
2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 2 Football Championships
(1) Rumson-Fair Haven vs. (8) Spotswood
(5) Delaware Valley vs. (4) Delran
(3) Haddonfield vs. (6) Hillside
(7) Haddon Heights vs. (2) Wall Township
2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 Football Championships
(1) Somerville vs. (8) Absegami
(5) Allentown vs. (4) Ocean City
(3) Cedar Creek vs. (6) Triton
(7) Delsea vs. (2) Burlingtown Township
2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 4 Football Championships
(1) Millville vs. (8) Red Bank Regional
(5) Toms River South vs. (4) Marlboro
(3) Central Region vs. (6) Jackson Memorial
(7) Northern Burlington vs. (2) Brick Memorial
2024 NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 Football Championships
(1) Washington Township vs. (8) Hunterdon Central
(5) Cherry Hill East vs. (4) Southern Regional
(3) Old Bridge vs. (6) Cherokee
(7) Eastern vs. (2) Atlantic City
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Football Championships
(1) Butler vs. (8) Weehawken
(5) Pompton Lakes vs. (4) Glen Ridge
(3) Mountain Lakes vs. (6) Lenape Valley
(7) Park Ridge vs. (2) New Milford
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 Football Championships
(1) Westwood vs. (8) Lakeland Regional
(5) Shabazz vs. (4) Caldwell
(3) Pequannock vs. (6) Madison
(7) Rutherford vs. (2) Bernards
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 Group 3 Football Championships
(1) Pascack Valley vs. (8) West Milford
(5) Sparta vs. (4) Montville
(3) Passaic Valley vs. (6) Snyder
(7) River Dell vs. (2) West Morris Mondham
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 Group 4 Football Championships
(1) Morris Knolls vs. (8) Colonia
(5) Central vs. (4) Mount Olive
(3) Ramapo vs. (6) Randolph
(7) Rahway vs. (2) Ridge
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1 Group 5 Football Championships
(1) Ridgewood vs. (8) Passaic
(5) Montclair vs. (4) East Orange Campus
(3) Piscataway vs. (6) Bayonne
(7) Linden vs. (2) West Orange
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 1 Football Championships
(1) Cedar Grove vs. (8) Wallkill Valley
(5) Belidere vs. (4) Verona
(3) Hasbrouck Heights vs. (6) Wood-Ridge
(7) Boonton vs. (2) New Providence
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 2 Football Championships
(1) Glen Rock vs. (8) Waldwick
(5) Becton vs. (4) High Point
(3) Ramsey vs. (6) Lyndhurst
(7) Newton vs. (2) Hanover Park
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 3 Football Championships
(1) NV-Old Tappan vs. (8) Weequahic
(5) Summit vs. (4) Cranford
(3) West Morris Central vs. (6) Wayne Hills
(7) Dwight Morrow vs. (2) West Essex
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 4 Football Championships
(1) Phillipsburg vs. (8) Nutley
(5) Chatham vs. (4) Wayne Valley
(3) Northern Highlands vs. (6) Westfield
(7) Watchungs Hills Regional vs. (2) Woodbridge
2024 NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 Football Championships
(1) Union City vs. (8) East Side
(5) Irvington vs. (4) Bridgewater-Raritan
(3) Passaic County Tech vs. (6) Plainfield
(7) Morristown vs. (2) Elizabeth
2024 NJSIAA South Jersey Group 1 Football Championships
(1) Glassboro vs. (8) Point Pleasant Beach
(5) Riverside vs. (4) Haddon Township
(3) Paulsboro vs. (6) Manville
(7) Audubon vs. (2) Schalick
2024 NJSIAA South Jersey Group 2 Football Championships
(1) Camden vs. (8) Middle Township
(5) Willingboro vs. (4) Johnson
(3) Manchester Township vs. (6) West Deptford
(7) Gloucester City vs. (2) Point Pleasant Boro
2024 NJSIAA South Jersey Group 3 Football Championships
(1) Hopewell Valley Central vs. (8) Nottingham
(5) Timber Creek Regional vs. (4) Seneca
(3) Holmdel vs. (6) Oakcrest
(7) Barnegat vs. (2) Mainland Regional
2024 NJSIAA South Jersey Group 4 Football Championships
(1) Winslow Township vs. (8) Princeton
(5) Pennsauken vs. (4) Manalapan
(3) Shawnee vs. (6) Middletown South
(7) Steinert vs. (2) Middletown North
2024 NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 Football Championships
(1) Toms River North vs. (8) Bridgeton
(5) Kingsway vs. (4) Howell
(3) Hillsborough vs. (6) Freehold Township
(7) Edison vs. (2) Rancocas Valley