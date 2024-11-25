High School

Top 25 New Jersey High School Football Rankings (11/25/2024)

Bergen Catholic and Hun have a stranglehold on the top two spots the last weeks

Andy Villamarzo

Nov 23, 2024; Oradell, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph at Bergen Catholic in a Non-Public A football semifinal. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile.
Nov 23, 2024; Oradell, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph at Bergen Catholic in a Non-Public A football semifinal. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Nov. 21-23 and there was plenty of great playoff action taking place.

The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by new No. 2 Hun, Winslow Township and Don Bosco Prep.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into the final playoff portion of the 2024 season, as we see it.

1. Bergen Catholic (10-1)

Bergen Catholic
Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile hands the ball to BC #6 Najee Calhoun. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.

2. DePaul Catholic (10-1)

DePaul Catholic just keeps rolling through the postseason, soundly defeating Holy Spirit, 41-7.

3. Hun (9-1)

Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.

4. Winslow Township (13-0)

The Winslow Township High School football team
The Winslow Township High School football team enters the field prior to the Group 4 state semifinal football game between Mainland and Winslow Township played at Winslow Township High School on Friday, November 17, 2023. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Millville squad, 13-7.

5. Don Bosco Prep (8-3)

DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Oct 4, 2024; Ramsey, New Jersey, United States; DePaul football at Don Bosco. DB #10 Hunter Ditrano celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the best 8-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for real.

6. Toms River North (13-0)

Through 13 games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 486-96. The Mariners have notched five shutout wins this fall.

7. St.Joseph Regional (6-5)

St. Joseph Regional's season ended last week in a heartbreaking 20-14 loss to Bergen Catholic.

8. Mainland Regional (10-3)

It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. Mainland Regional is on a hot streak right now, winners of its last five games.

9. Rumson-Fair Haven (12-0)

The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 44-10 victory over Point Pleasant Boro.

10. Union City (11-1)

The Soaring Eagles ended the regular season with a 48-0 rout of Columbia last week. Most recent victory was a 42-0 playoff win over East Orange Campus.

11. Cedar Grove (13-0)

Cedar Grove finished the regular season undefeated when they defeated Boonton, 56-23. The soundly defeated Butler, 52-21, last week in the postseason.

12. St. Augustine Prep (7-4)

The Hermits' season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Don Bosco Prep.

13. Somerville (12-1)

Somerville football
Somerville's Terrell Mitchell (5) runs the ball against Hillsborough on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Somerville high school football field. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pioneers' season ended last week when they lost to Mainland Regional, 36-34.

14. Millville (9-3)

Millville's season ended last week with a 13-7 loss to Winslow Township.

15. Delbarton (7-3)

The Green Wave's season ended last week with a heartbreaking 9-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep in the playoffs.

16. Holy Spirit (9-2)

The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, a few weeks ago. Holy Spirit's season ended with a 41-7 loss to DePaul Catholic.

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3)

After falling 35-31 to Holy Spirit last week in the playoffs, the Trojans season is now over.

18. Camden (8-3)

After winning four in a row, Camden's season was ended by Point Pleasant Boro in a 15-7 loss.

19. Washington Township (10-3)

Washington Township's season ended with a 27-10 loss Toms River North.

20. Rancocas Valley (9-3)

Rancocas Valley re-entered the rankings a few weeks ago after a solid 20-14 victory over a very good St. Augustine Prep team. Their season ended with a 42-27 loss to Toms River North.

21. Point Pleasant Boro (10-3)

Point Pleasant Boro's season ended with a 44-10 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven.

22. St. Peter's Prep (4-6)

The last few games have been a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they took on many of the state's best teams. Their season ended with a 20-7 loss to St. Joseph Regional.

23. NV-Old Tappan (11-1)

The Golden Knights defeated Pascack Valley last week, 43-14.

24. Pope John XXIII (4-7)

Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peters' Prep and Paramus Catholic. All five teams are ranked on this list.

25. Pascack Valley (10-2)

The Panthers re-entered the state rankings after notching a 27-21 victory over NV - Old Tappan a few weeks ago. Pascack Valley's season ended with a 43-14 loss to NV - Old Tappan.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

