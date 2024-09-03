Vote: New Jersey Football Player of the Week (9/3/2024)
New Jersey high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 1 of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New Jersey Football Player of the Week award from August 29-31, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Christian Lafonte, Marlboro
The senior running back was the workhorse in Marlboro’s 34-0 win over Colts Neck as Lafonte rushed for 214 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Matthew Rossi, Point Pleasant Beach
Rossi led the way in the Garnet Gulls’ 28-0 win over South River last week. The quarterback completed 3-of-7 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Adam Shaw, Pascack Valley
Shaw, a dual-threat quarterback, was the catalyst in the team’s 31-14 victory over Rancocas Valley. The junior accounted for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
Ryan Moye, The Pingry School
One of the top performers of Week 1 was Big Blue quarterback Moye’s effort in a 53-14 win over St. Luke’s. The quarterback completed 20-of-29 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.
Colin Beeler, Washington Township
The junior running back was the workhorse in the club’s 23-8 victory over Northern Highlands. Beeler carried the rock 25 times for 122 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Mahki Brunson, Camden
The Panthers’ signal caller lit up the airwaves in a 39-17 victory over St. Christopher’s last week, with Brunson completing 11-of-22 passes for 239 yards and four scores.
Kalvin Thomas, Montclair Kimberley Academy
Thomas started off his senior campaign with a bang in a 35-6 win over Dunellen. The running back rushed for 185 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns.
Derek Zammit, DePaul Catholic
One of the state’s top passers was in midseason form to kick things off. Zammit completed 15-of-22 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-15 win over Poole John XXII.
Jacob Woods, High Point
We’ve got to give one specialist a shoutout for her performance, with Woods changing the field position in the Wildcats’ 49-22 win over Wallkill Valley. Woods averaged 41 yards per punt on eight attempts.
Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic
The Ohio State commitment had a strong showing in Bergen Catholic’s 27-14 loss to IMG Academy in a national showdown. Porter hauled in six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.
