LSU commit Bella Hines makes history with NIL Deal
Isabella “Bella” Hines, an LSU basketball commit and standout guard for Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) Prep, has become the only active high school player—male or female—to secure a multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand. Currently ranked as the 30th best player in the Class of 2025 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, Hines joins an elite group of athletes representing the iconic brand, known for its legacy in performance and style.
The NIL agreement will provide Hines with a significant financial package, monthly Jordan gear, and access to exclusive merchandise. After considering offers from several well-known footwear brands, Hines ultimately chose Jordan, a brand she felt closely connected to through her admiration of Kobe Bryant, who famously idolized Michael Jordan.
“Kobe was always my inspiration, and he looked up to Michael Jordan. Choosing Jordan felt natural for me,” Hines shared in an exclusive interview with Forbes.
The brand expressed its excitement about the partnership. “We’re thrilled to welcome Bella Hines to the Jordan Brand Family,” a spokesperson from Jordan Brand said. “She’s an incredible young talent joining a roster of athletes who embody greatness for the next generation.”
Known as New Mexico’s most prominent high school basketball star, Hines made headlines earlier this year when she transferred from Eldorado High School to ABC Prep in Albuquerque to complete her prep career. This transition aligns with her goals of gaining exposure to top-level competition and preparing herself for the elite level of play in the SEC.
During her time at Eldorado, the 5-foot-9 guard was one of the nation’s top scorers, averaging an impressive 32.5 points per game. She graduated from Eldorado as Albuquerque Public Schools’ all-time leading scorer for girls’ basketball and also set the record as the school’s highest scorer in history, regardless of gender. Hines reached the rare milestone of 2,000 career points in her junior year, cementing her legacy in New Mexico high school basketball.
Hines’ commitment to LSU and her move to the Grind Session’s ABC Prep reflects her ambition to elevate girls’ basketball in her home state while regularly competing against other top-ranked players nationwide.