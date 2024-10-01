New Mexico high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 New Mexico high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its second computer rankings of the season in the state.
There is not much movement in the latest Class 6A rankings, with the Volcano Vista Hawks staying at the No. 1 spot and the Centennial Hawks right behind them at No. 2. Both teams have undefeated 5-0 records.
A quick look at the Class 5A rankings shows undefeated Lovington still in the top spot despite a tough 21-57 loss against Artesia on Friday.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest New Mexico football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024:
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports