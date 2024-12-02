High School

Massapequa High School Hockey Player Connor Kasin Dies After Collapsing During Charity Game

The 17-Year-Old Defenseman Suffered a Sudden Medical Event During a New York Islanders High School Hockey League Game

Massapequa ice hockey player Connor Kasin tragically collapsed at a charity game on Saturday night and was later pronounced dead.
Massapequa High School senior Connor Kasin, 17, tragically passed away Saturday night after collapsing during a charity hockey game, as reported by Newsday. The incident occurred during an intermission at approximately 9 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to a nearby hospital, Kasin was pronounced dead.

The game, part of the New York Islanders High School Hockey League (NYIHSHL), was a charity match in honor of Sabrina Navaretta, a 19-year-old Syosset graduate who died in a car accident last year. The NYIHSHL, which organizes AAU-style high school hockey competitions for Long Island schools, canceled all games scheduled for Sunday out of respect for the tragedy.

Massapequa Schools Superintendent William Brennan described Kasin’s passing as a "sudden medical event" in a letter to the community. Kasin, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman, played for the Long Island Sharks club team and had competed in both junior varsity and varsity games for Massapequa last season.

This incident marks the first hockey-related fatality involving a New York high school athlete in recent memory. The Long Island hockey community is mourning the loss of a talented and beloved young player.

